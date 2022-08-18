  • APGA Tour star Tim O’Neal joins field at Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson

    Tournament provides first-ever exemption for an APGA Tour player into a PGA TOUR Champions event

  • Tim O’Neal has received an exemption to compete in the Ascension Charity Classic. (Rel Del Rio/Getty Images)Tim O’Neal has received an exemption to compete in the Ascension Charity Classic. (Rel Del Rio/Getty Images)