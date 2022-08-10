-
-
Inside the Field: Boeing Classic
-
August 10, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- August 10, 2022
- Fred Couples, beloved in Seattle, returns to the Pacific Northwest and is sure to electrify the gallery. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Field information as of August 10, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Schwab Cup standings
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Ernie Els
Jerry Kelly
Darren Clarke
Kevin Sutherland
Mike Weir
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Steve Stricker
Fred Couples
Robert Karlsson
Brandt Jobe
K.J. Choi
Stephen Ames
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Kirk Triplett
Glen Day
Vijay Singh
Dicky Pride
Colin Montgomerie
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
Tim Herron
Ken Duke
PGA TOUR Points List (1 point for win; 3 points for major championship win)
Mark O'Meara
David Duval
Lee Janzen
Padraig Harrington
Fred Funk
David Frost
Steve Jones
Stuart Appleby
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Scott McCarron
Michael Allen
Jeff Maggert
Tom Pernice Jr.
Top 11 all time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Bob Estes
Chris DiMarco
Billy Mayfair
Rocco Mediate
Joe Durant
John Senden
Billy Andrade
Duffy Waldorf
John Huston
PGA TOUR victories (ages 50-51)
Y.E. Yang
Top five finishers at Q-School
Rob Labritz
Thongchai Jaidee
David Branshaw
Tom Gillis
Open qualifiers (4)
Timothy Bogue
Mark Walker
Joseph Summerhays
Guy Boros
Unrestricted sponsor exemption
Alan McLean
Brian Mogg
Restricted sponsor exemption
Olin Browne
Carlos Franco
Willie Wood
Tournament winner
Cameron Beckman
Top 10 from previous event
Dean Wilson
Prior year's Schwab Cup standings
Scott Dunlap
Stephen Leaney
Alternates in field after deadline
Joey Sindelar
Ken Tanigawa
Tom Byrum
David McKenzie
Kent Jones
-
-