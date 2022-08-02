Monday qualifiers: Shaw Charity Classic

Mario Tiziani led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Shaw Charity Classic, carding 5-under 67 at Elbow Springs GC to earn a tee time Friday at Canyon Meadows G&CC.

Tiziani had a wild day en route to successfully advancing through the open qualifier, which occurred on Tuesday in Alberta. After opening with back-to-back bogeys, the 52-year-old rallied with birdies on Nos. 4, 6 and 7 to make the turn in 1-under 35. He heated up with four birdies and an eagle on the back nine, enough to weather a double bogey at the par-4 18th hole.

Tiziani, who hails from Michigan and played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, has made seven career starts on PGA TOUR Champions, highlighted by a T11 at last year’s Sanford International. He is brother-in-law to reigning U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, and he held PGA TOUR membership in 2005.

Todd Fischer and Scott Petersen matched 3-under 69s to earn spots at Canyon Meadows with a stroke to spare on a playoff.

Fischer, 52, has made four career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a pair of T52 finishes in 2019. The University of San Francisco alum won the 2002 Fort Smith Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Petersen is set for his PGA TOUR Champions debut. He was a longtime presence on the Korn Ferry Tour in the 1990s and 2000s, making 201 career starts including a victory at the 2001 Inland Empire Open.

Dennis Hendershott carded 2-under 70 and bested Darryl James in a playoff to earn the final spot in the field. The Canadian has made five career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a T47 at last year’s Shaw Charity Classic.

In all, 12 players competed for four spots in this week’s field in Calgary.

For all scores from Tuesday’s Shaw Charity Classic qualifier, click here.