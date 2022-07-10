Winner's Bag: Jerry Kelly, Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Jerry Kelly earned his 10th PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship, carding a four-round total of 11 under at famed Firestone CC (South) for a two-stroke victory over his longtime friend and fellow Wisconsin native Steve Stricker.

Kelly, who shared the 54-hole lead with Alex Cejka in northeast Ohio, made eight pars and a bogey on the front nine Sunday to fall into chaser mode. He embraced that role on the back nine with three birdies and six pars, including a crucial 15-foot birdie from the fringe on the 640-yard, par-5 16th hole. He followed that with a birdie at the mid-length par-4 17th.

The victory moves Kelly to No. 3 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings, behind only Steven Alker and Stricker. Alker finished T3 at Firestone, as the cream rose to the top of the board throughout the week.

Kelly also earns a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship next May. He has made 23 career appearances at TPC Sawgrass, highlighted by a solo fourth-place showing in 2001.

Here’s a look at Kelly’s winning lineup at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.

Driver: PING G425 LST, 8.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth, 13.5 degrees

Utility hybrid: Callaway Apex, 16 degrees

3-hybrid: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees

Irons (4-PW): Srixon ZX7

52-degree wedge: Cleveland RTX 3

60-degree wedge: Cleveland RTX 4

Putter: Odyssey 2-Ball