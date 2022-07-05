Justin Leonard turns 50, set for PGA TOUR Champions debut at Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS

Leonard won his last tournament in 2008. Then something happened. A lot of things happened. He began to regret the lost time with his wife and four young children more and more. His play deteriorated. So did his commitment to the game, which would provide him nearly $34 million in career earnings. Leonard started worrying more about missed dance recitals and missed little league games than missed cuts, of which there were many. “And for what?” he said.

“I was kind of beaten up by the game,” Leonard continued. “Which means I beat myself up.”

So, after the 2015 season, he and his family sold their house in Dallas and moved to the Rocky Mountains. Leonard took up mountain biking, skiing, walking their dogs. He started doing broadcasts on Golf Channel, which kept him connected to the game. Most importantly, he got to be present in the lives of his children, now 12, 15, 17 and 18.

He now has the support of all of them in his return to the game, which he started to consider in late 2021, especially because both of his sons are getting serious about golf.

To prepare, Leonard started practicing with deeper intent at the Maroon Creek Club in Aspen. He flew to Callaway headquarters in California to get fitted. He contacted some old friends with the Salesmanship Club in Dallas, which runs the AT&T Byron Nelson, to inquire about an exemption into the 2022 tournament. He wanted to see where his game stood.

On the Friday before the AT&T Byron Nelson, he was driving from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he and his wife Amanda had watched their daughter compete in a regional tennis tournament.

He got a call from Dallas. He was in the field. Leonard flew to Texas two days later with a mix of anxiety, curiosity and that familiar anticipation of long ago.