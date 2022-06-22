Steven Alker's meteoric after-50 rise a triumph for the 'journeyman' spirit

BETHLEHEM, Penn. – Should you know the words – and frankly, why wouldn’t you? – feel free to sing or hum along because this story plays to the tune of “I’ve Been Everywhere.”

Only instead of “Humpin’ my bluey,” the original opening words as written by Aussie Geoff Mack, or “Totin’ my pack,” as sung by Johnny Cash in his version, an unheralded golfer from Hamilton, New Zealand – which is about as far away in the golf universe as one can get – likely would sing “I’ve been luggin’ my clubs.”

OK, so Alker doesn’t actually sing the song, not like Mack or Lucky Starr or Hank Snow or The Man in Black, but you get the point. Which is, while those artists sang of obscure and out-of-the-way places their lives had taken them, the unassuming Kiwi with the inspiring story needn’t take a back seat to anyone when it comes to seeing this lovely planet.

“I like experiencing other countries,” said Alker, who remains under the radar when compared to stalwarts such as Ernie Els and Padraig Harrington and Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer who headline this week’s U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley CC.

“I started traveling when I was like 15 with New Zealand Golf all over the world. That’s what I wanted to do.”