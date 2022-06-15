  • NEWS

    Kaulig Companies will become title sponsor of the PGA TOUR Champions event at Firestone Country Club beginning in 2023

    Tournament will remain in Akron through at least 2026

  • Next year’s tournament at Firestone Country Club will be contested July 13-16, 2023. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Next year’s tournament at Firestone Country Club will be contested July 13-16, 2023. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)