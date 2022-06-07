-
-
Inside the Field: American Family Insurance Championship
-
June 07, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- June 07, 2022
- U.S. Presidents Cup Team Captain Davis Love III will tee it up at the American Family Insurance Championship. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Field information as of June 7, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
All Time Victories
Bernhard Langer
Vijay Singh
Exempt Members of the World Golf Hall of Fame
Davis Love III
Retief Goosen
Fred Couples
Colin Montgomerie
José María Olazábal
Winners of Champions Tour Majors in past 3 years
Alex Cejka
Jim Furyk
Jerry Kelly
Steve Stricker
Ken Tanigawa
Prior Year Schwab Cup Money List
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Robert Karlsson
Brandt Jobe
Stephen Ames
Brett Quigley
Paul Broadhurst
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Kirk Triplett
Glen Day
Dicky Pride
Gene Sauers
Top 20 from All Time Money List
Tom Lehman
Jay Haas
Mark Calcavecchia
Jeff Sluman
Stuart Appleby
Scott Verplank
Robert Allenby
Jeff Maggert
Tom Pernice Jr.
Bob Estes
Billy Mayfair
Chris DiMarco
Corey Pavin
Rocco Mediate
Scott McCarron
Joe Durant
John Senden
Lee Janzen
Tim Herron
Billy Andrade
Winners of Champions Tour tournaments in the past year
Cameron Beckman
Stephen Dodd
Top 9 off of Current year Schwab Cup Money List
Ken Duke
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
David Branshaw
Scott Dunlap
Rob Labritz
Y.E. Yang
Q School Players to fill the Field
Tom Gillis
Thongchai Jaidee
Roger Rowland
Unrestricted sponsor exemption
Matt Gogel
Skip Kendall
Fran Quinn
Mike Small
Mario Tiziani
Restricted sponsor exemption
Olin Browne
Tom Byrum
John Daly
David Duval
Carlos Franco
Harrison Frazar
David Frost
Shaun Micheel
Larry Mize
Steve Pate
Joey Sindelar
Paul Stankowski
Esteban Toledo
Duffy Waldorf
Willie Wood
-
-