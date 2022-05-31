-
Inside the Field: Principal Charity Classic
May 31, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Mark Calcavecchia reached 1,000 TOUR-sanctioned starts earlier this season, and the show rolls on to Iowa. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Field information as of May 31, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
Prior year's Schwab Cup Points List
Bernhard Langer
Jim Furyk
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Ernie Els
Jerry Kelly
Darren Clarke
Kevin Sutherland
Doug Barron
Steve Flesch
Alex Cejka
David Toms
Tim Petrovic
Scott Parel
Woody Austin
Steven Alker
Rod Pampling
Steve Stricker
Fred Couples
Brandt Jobe
Stephen Ames
Brett Quigley
Wes Short, Jr.
Paul Goydos
Kirk Triplett
Glen Day
Dicky Pride
Colin Montgomerie
Gene Sauers
Shane Bertsch
Marco Dawson
Tim Herron
Ken Duke
Lee Janzen
Cameron Beckman
PGA TOUR Points List (1 Point for win; 3 Points for major championship win)
Corey Pavin
Mark Calcavecchia
Fred Funk
David Frost
José María Olazábal
Steve Jones
Jay Haas
Stuart Appleby
PGA TOUR Champions Points List
Tom Lehman
Scott McCarron
Michael Allen
Jeff Maggert
Top 11 all-time PGA TOUR earnings (not otherwise exempt)
Scott Verplank
Tom Pernice Jr.
Billy Mayfair
Chris DiMarco
Joe Durant
John Senden
Billy Andrade
Duffy Waldorf
Jesper Parnevik
John Huston
PGA TOUR victories (ages 50-51)
Y.E. Yang
Top-five finishers at Final Stage of Q-School
Rob Labritz
Thongchai Jaidee
David Branshaw
Roger Rowland
Tom Gillis
Open qualifiers (4)
Harrison Frazar
Matt Gogel
David Morland IV
Paul Stankowski
Unrestricted sponsor exemption
Ken Tanigawa
Mario Tiziani
Restricted sponsor exemption
Russ Cochran
Esteban Toledo
Willie Wood
Tournament winner (one-year exemption)
Stephen Dodd
Major medical extension
Tommy Tolles
Top 10 from the previous event
Mark Walker
Alternates in field after deadline
Scott Dunlap
Stephen Leaney
David McKenzie
John Daly
