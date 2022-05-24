Steve Stricker withdraws from Senior PGA Championship due to COVID-19

Steve Stricker’s comeback season will be put on hold.

The reigning U.S. Ryder Cup captain announced Tuesday that he has withdrawn from this week’s KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship due to COVID-19, halting his quest for a senior Grand Slam after his victory at the Regions Tradition earlier this month, the first of five 2022 PGA TOUR Champions majors. Stricker tested positive for COVID last Friday.

Stricker shared the news via his personal social media channels.