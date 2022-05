Inside the Field: KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship uses robust qualifying criteria to determine its field, 22 eligibility categories in all.

This year's event will be contested May 26-29 at Harbor Shores GC in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Past Senior PGA winners at Harbor Shores include Roger Chapman (2012), Colin Montgomerie (2014), Rocco Mediate (2016) and Paul Broadhurst (2018).

Here's a look at how the field qualified for this week's Senior PGA Championship.

