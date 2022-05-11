PGA TOUR Champions announces nine-year extension for Regions Tradition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Regions Tradition, which in 2022 celebrates being part of a now 30-year history of professional golf in the Birmingham/Hoover (Alabama) metro area, has been extended for nine years and will continue being played at Greystone Golf and Country Club through at least 2032, the Tour and Regions Bank jointly announced Wednesday.

“We are grateful to have Regions Bank as part of the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Their long-term commitment to our Tour and the Birmingham community is a clear sign of their support and passion. The Regions Tradition has solidified itself as a player-favorite on the Champions Tour because of the impressive fan support and the outstanding course and hospitality, and with an ongoing and growing commitment to charitable giving, I’m excited to see the positive impact this tournament can make for years to come.”

The Regions Tradition, one of five major championships on PGA TOUR Champions, has been played at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, since 2016. Bernhard Langer, who has won a PGA TOUR Champions-record 11 majors, captured the first two Regions Traditions held at Greystone in 2016 and 2017. Miguel Angel Jimenez (2018), Steve Stricker (2019) and defending champion Alex Cejka have won the last three titles at the Regions Tradition. Regions Bank has been the title sponsor of the event since 2011, with the tournament held at Shoal Creek Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama, from 2011 to 2015.

“Regions Bank has a longstanding commitment to making life better in the communities we serve, and for 30 years, the Regions Tradition has provided a forum for great, hall-of-fame caliber golf and giving back to the community we call home. We’re honored to continue to sponsor this important event,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “Over its lifetime, the tournament has raised more than $20 million for local nonprofits, with the highest levels of support going to the tournament’s primary beneficiary, Children’s of Alabama.”