  • NEWS

    Joe LaCava's son to caddie for Fred Couples at Mitsubishi

  • Joseph LaCava, Jr. is caddying for Fred Couples this week at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)Joseph LaCava, Jr. is caddying for Fred Couples this week at TPC Sugarloaf outside Atlanta. (Elise Tallent/PGA TOUR)