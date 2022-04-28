Steve Stricker poised for PGA TOUR Champions return

The PGA TOUR Champions heads to the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands outside Houston this week, and Steve Stricker is happy to be back at a venue he knows from his time on the PGA TOUR, back in the 90s.

Actually, he’s just happy to be upright.

“Life throws a curveball every once in a while,” he said.

Although this marks week seven on PGA TOUR Champions, Stricker hasn’t hit a shot. He captained the U.S. Ryder Cup Team to a historically lopsided victory at Whistling Straits last September, and shortly afterward came down with a mysterious illness that started as a cough and a sore throat, he told Wisconsin Golf. It turned into much more than that.

A pain in his side was soon a temperature of 103, a “jacked up” white blood cell count, and inflammation around his heart. Hospitalized two weeks before Thanksgiving, he began having problems with his liver. That turned into jaundice, and before long, he said, he was peeing what looked like Pepsi. He didn’t eat for two weeks; he lost 25 pounds.

When he finally got out of the hospital, he looked cadaverous. His cardiologist recommended six months off, and he’s been trying to regain his weight, strength, and stamina ever since. He’ll tee it up for his first round back Friday.

“I've put on a lot of my weight,” said Stricker, 55, who thanked his peers for reaching out to him throughout his ordeal. “Strength is still an issue. My clubs aren't going as far as they used to and I don't know if that's just because I'm a year older or all the things that have happened to me since, but probably a combination of both of them.”

It’s not that Stricker has been completely inactive; he told the Associated Press that he caddied for daughter Bobbi at a mini-tour event last month. Well, he pushed her cart, anyway.

As for the demands of playing competitively himself, he’ll have to wait and see. He had imagined perhaps a comeback at THE PLAYERS Championship, for which he had qualified with a win at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS, but it didn’t happen. He had imagined his PGA TOUR Champions return to come earlier this season, but it didn’t happen.

“I didn't know if I was going to be here,” he said. “I just didn't know. I kind of crammed the last few days with my golf game a little bit. I'm ready to be here physically. I've just got to see where I'm at and see how I feel, if I can put three days together on a golf course walking.

“I walk a lot, but not – I don't think there's anything you can replicate what we go through out here,” Stricker continued. “We're out here probably six hours from the time we get here to practice, warm up, the whole time on the golf course, maybe some practice afterwards. And you start adding those up day after day after day, that gets tiring.”

The 12-time PGA TOUR winner and seven-time PGA TOUR Champions winner hopes to play not only the Insperity but also twice more in the next two weeks, first at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, then at the Regions Tradition. The circuit takes a one-week break before the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Resort in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Helped by the week off, Stricker is cautiously optimistic that he can play in all four.

As for what sent him to the hospital, he still doesn’t know. He says it wasn’t COVID-19.

“Yeah, I had the shot about four weeks prior to me starting to feel kind of crappy, and then it went from there,” he said. “I'm really not sure what it was. I'm over it, really, and I've kind of moved on and I don't really care what it was really. At this point I'm just trying to focus on moving ahead and I'm feeling better and just hope it doesn't happen again.”