Winner's bag: Scott Parel, ClubCorp Classic

Scott Parel earned his fourth PGA TOUR Champions title Sunday at the ClubCorp Classic, finishing 11-under for three rounds at Las Colinas CC and making par on the first playoff hole to defeat Gene Sauers and Steven Alker.

Parel, 56, trailed overnight leader Steven Alker by three strokes into Sunday, but the University of Georgia alum rallied with six birdies and an eagle Sunday, against a double bogey, to earn his spot in the playoff.

Parel entered the week with an 0-3 record in PGA TOUR Champions playoffs, and he made amends with a strategic second shot to avoid water fronting the green on the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, as Sauers and Alker each found the water on their second shot. Neither was able to match Parel’s two-putt par.

With the win, Parel moves to No. 5 on the season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings.

Here’s what was in Parel’s bag this week in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth, 10.5 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth

5-wood: Titleist

4-hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth

Irons (5-PW): TaylorMade P770

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X #7