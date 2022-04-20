John Daly, son John II ink Hooters sponsorship

John Daly announced this week that he and son John Daly II have signed sponsorship agreements with Hooters, the wings-and-beer restaurant chain with locations in approximately 30 countries.

Daly has worked with Hooters in both official and unofficial capacities for more than two decades, he said Wednesday at the inaugural ClubCorp Classic.

Daly II, a freshman on the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s golf team, has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the restaurant chain. NIL policies, approved by the NCAA in 2021, allow for student-athletes to receive financial compensation in exchange for endorsing a product or brand.

Daly shared the news Tuesday via Twitter.