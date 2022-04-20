-
John Daly, son John II ink Hooters sponsorship
April 20, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- John Daly and his son John II won the 2021 PNC Championship in Orlando. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
John Daly announced this week that he and son John Daly II have signed sponsorship agreements with Hooters, the wings-and-beer restaurant chain with locations in approximately 30 countries.
Daly has worked with Hooters in both official and unofficial capacities for more than two decades, he said Wednesday at the inaugural ClubCorp Classic.
Daly II, a freshman on the Arkansas Razorbacks men’s golf team, has signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with the restaurant chain. NIL policies, approved by the NCAA in 2021, allow for student-athletes to receive financial compensation in exchange for endorsing a product or brand.
Daly shared the news Tuesday via Twitter.
Can’t express how excited I am to be back with my @Hooters family & having my son beside me on the next generation! Couldn’t ask for a better relationship & proud to represent the world wide brand! 🦉👊🏼 #Hooters #orangewhite #NIL #FatherSon #Family pic.twitter.com/yeajNCqPEM— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) April 19, 2022
“It’s a great deal for me and my son, because he loves the Hooters food … so do I,” said Daly ahead of the ClubCorp Classic in Texas. “I’ve kind of been with Hooters since 2001; some years I’ve been under contract, a lot of years I wasn’t. But Bruce (Skala, Hooters marketing executive) said, ‘We want to sign you and your son. And you’d be really, truly part of the Hooters family like you are.’”
The Daly-Hooters association has been known for integration at the Masters, where Daly would park his bus in the Augusta Hooters parking lot and mingle with fans.
“John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit,” said Skala in a release, “while Little John will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf.”
Daly and Daly II teamed to win the PNC Championship last December, carding 27-under across two rounds of scramble competition, two strokes clear of Tiger and Charlie Woods.
Daly II will wear his standard uniform during Razorbacks competition, but he will post about Hooters on social media and join his dad in occasional appearances at Hooters locations, Daly said.
And his perks will match his preferences.
"Where's the cash, and where's the 100 percent Hooters card?" Daly joked of his son's reaction when the deal was finalized. "And he got it. He got the Hooters card."
Like father, like son. pic.twitter.com/pn60PuaTZ5— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 20, 2022
