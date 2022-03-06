Rick Garboski runs out of golf balls, creatively plays on at Hoag Classic

Rick Garboski was penalized two strokes in Saturday’s second round of the Hoag Classic under the One Ball Rule. It was the happiest penalty he has ever accepted.

After hitting two shots into the penalty area at the par-3 fourth hole at Newport Beach CC, Garboski discovered he had run out of the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash golf balls of which he was utilizing. The Monday qualifier and local club pro had given several balls as souvenirs to young fans throughout the week, and he forgot to replenish prior to the second round of competition.

Upon completing the hole with a different model of ball, Garboski shook hands with his playing partners, under the impression that he would be disqualified. After consultation with the PGA TOUR Champions Rules staff, though, Garboski was able to stay in the field within the Rules.

A Rules Official procured golf balls from Garboski’s locker and delivered them to the fifth tee (Garboski’s 14th hole of the day). With approval from the Rules team, Garboski’s playing partners proceeded, and he joined the trailing twosome (the final group off No. 10 tee). Garboski accepted a one-stroke penalty for undue delay.

Garboski ultimately signed for a 9 on the par-3 fourth, along with a double bogey at the par-4 fifth, en route to a 9-over 80. He proceeded to card a final-round 74 and finish solo 76th at 17-over.

Making his first career PGA TOUR Champions start, though, Garboski was able to finish. It’s knowledge of which he will be forever appreciative.

“It’s an unfortunate error, and I’m going to laugh about it,” remarked Garboski prior to Sunday’s final round in Southern California. “I’m just so thankful that the Tour officials here figured out a way for me to actually finish. I didn’t mind the penalties, because I just wanted to be able to play today.”

Statement from PGA TOUR Champions Rules Committee

“Rick Garboski hit his third shot in the penalty area on the par-3 fourth hole during Round 2 of the Hoag Classic and was unable to retrieve his ball. He realized that he had no more balls of the same brand and model as used at the start of his round to satisfy the One Ball Rule that was in effect. Garboski asked for a ruling and acquired another brand/model of ball to complete the fourth hole. The Rules Official clarified that Garboski would receive the general penalty for a breach of the One Ball Rule during play of the fourth hole and needed to play the brand/model of ball used at the start of his round from the next teeing area to avoid being disqualified. Garboski had balls of the same brand/model available off the course and they were immediately brought to him while he completed the fourth hole. Unfortunately, Garboski had to unreasonably delay play from the fifth tee for a short period of time while the balls arrived and was assessed a further one-stroke penalty under Rule 5.6a. Rather than delay the other two players in Garboski’s original group, a Rules Official gave approval for him to wait for and then join the group of two players playing immediately behind him to complete the remainder of the round.”