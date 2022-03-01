Open qualifiers: Hoag Classic

The open qualifier for this week's Hoag Classic was conducted Tuesday, with 46 players competing for four spots in this week's field at Newport Beach CC.

Five players matched rounds of 3-under 68 at Goose Creek GC, necessitating a 5-for-4 playoff to determine this week's open qualifying spots.

Ken Tanigawa, David McKenzie, Jeff Hart and Rick Garboski earned Hoag Classic spots via the playoff. The odd man out was Alan McLean.

Tanigawa, who resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, made three birdies against zero bogeys in the qualifying round. The 54-year-old Japan native has won twice on PGA TOUR Champions (2018 PURE Insurance Championship; 2019 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship).

McKenzie, who plays out of Raleigh, North Carolina, carded four birdies against a bogey in his qualifying round. The 54-year-old Australia native has made 87 career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a runner-up at the 2019 SAS Championship.

Hart, who hails from Solana Beach, California, made six birdies to offset three bogeys in the qualifying round. The PGA of America Life Member has made 108 career PGA TOUR Champions starts, highlighted by a third-place finish at the 2015 Regions Tradition.

Garboski, who made four birdies against a bogey in the qualifying round, will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week in southern California. The resident of Westlake Village, California, made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 2001, his most recent PGA TOUR-sanctioned appearances. He works as a PGA of America teaching professional at the Golf Development Complex in Moorpark, California.

For all scores from the Hoag Classic qualifier, click here.