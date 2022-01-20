Jay Haas reflects on passing of uncle Bob Goalby

Eleven-time PGA TOUR winner Bob Goalby passed away Thursday at the age of 92, leaving a legacy of family, friendship, sportsmanship and as an early advocate in the development of PGA TOUR Champions.

Goalby, best known in golf circles for his victory at the 1968 Masters, also won twice on PGA TOUR Champions. The father-of-three also played a crucial role in the golfing life of his nephew Jay Haas, who has proceeded to win 27 PGA TOUR-sanctioned titles – nine on the PGA TOUR, and 18 on PGA TOUR Champions.

Following an opening-round, 3-under 69 at the 2022 PGA TOUR Champions season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Haas spoke with PGA TOUR Digital about the passing and legacy of his uncle Bob.

Goalby's obituary can be found here.

PGA TOUR Digital: I know it's a tough day for you and your family. Can you share your thoughts of your uncle and what he meant to you?

Haas: It’s hard to imagine him not around. He’s been in my life since I can remember. He started me in the game. I haven’t seen him as much in the last 20 years, but we talked all the time, he’d check in with me, and I would check in with him.

I knew it was coming, but it’s never easy when that time does come. Thoughts for his wife and his three boys, and the people that were close to him. He had a ton of friends, and we will all miss him, dearly miss his stories. They kind of broke the mold with him, for sure. I thought about not playing today, but he'd have been pissed if I didn’t play. Tried to do my best, thought of him all day long, and will going forward too. He’s not in any pain anymore, so it’s good, but hearing his voice and hearing what he has to say is always pretty special.

PGA TOUR Digital: Was he influential in getting you into the game of golf?

Haas: Without question. When he was just starting out, I was had just been born. Probably when I was 5 or 6, he put a club in my hand, and I don’t really remember the specifics of it, but I do remember his first lesson was 'belt buckle to the target, and get on your right toe on your finish,' and that accomplished a lot. It got my good weight shift and good weight to the left side, turn through it, and he was somebody who worked it out of the dirt, as they say. There was no video, he couldn’t check his spin rate and all that like everyone does now, but he was old-school like people born in the 1920s and 1930s. They fought hard, and nothing was handed to him. He was a fighter, a tough guy, tough on himself, but he taught me a lot. He was my biggest fan, basically. He told me I could do it. He was always in my corner, saying, ‘You’ll play here someday.’

I went to Augusta with him when I was about 13, and I was able to hit a couple shots on the course, and I hit it on No. 12 green, and he said, ‘Someday, you’ll be happy with that shot,’ and he is right. I wasn’t too sure that I would ever get to play there, but he had faith in me, and always pumped me up, always had a positive thing to say about my game, and all his criticism was very constructive, trying to get me to a point where I could stand on my own.

It’s just hard. There are so many things I could say and think about, and he was wonderful to me, like a second dad. My dad died when he was 55, so I was young, and so to have Bob in my life for that long, I want to celebrate him and celebrate that time, the moments, 1-on-1s that we shared together, I won’t forget.

PGA TOUR Digital: He was also influential in building this Tour, specifically.

Haas: And the guys in the know, there are very few of them anymore now, but the guys that kind of got started out here in the 1980s … at the time, I was 30 years old, I would never be 50, and like so many of the young guys now, they can hardly imagine ever being 50 years old, or playing golf at that age, so he was a big part of it.

Obviously Arnold (Palmer), with his name and his ability and want-to to play, was a big part of it, but Bob was beating the bushes and he was out selling and MC’ing pro-am dinners, and continued that on with the Great Grand Champions, and just was, when one of the old guys had something to ask or want to know about the Tour, they called Bob, and he told them how it was, good or bad. And I know he was probably a thorn in Deane Beman and Tim Finchem’s side for a long time, but he meant a lot to the guys that were coming up, and they were building that Tour, and built it to what it is today, and you’ve got Hall of Famers up and down the row for many years. But it’s pretty cool that … it was probably going to happen, but he was somebody that gave it a big push from behind.