  • Charles Schwab Cup Champion Bernhard Langer named PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

    Three victories propel Jim Furyk to Rookie of the Year honors

  • Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer were presented their 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions season awards on Tuesday evening at Hualalai. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer were presented their 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions season awards on Tuesday evening at Hualalai. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR)