Charles Schwab Cup Champion Bernhard Langer named PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – After an impressive season in which he posted 24 top-10 finishes, including two victories, Bernhard Langer was named the recipient of the 2020-21 Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year after winning his historic sixth Charles Schwab Cup. Langer also won the Arnold Palmer Award given annually to the Tour’s money leader ($3,255,499), marking his eighth time winning the award in the last nine seasons. Jim Furyk was also honored at Tuesday night’s PGA TOUR Champions Annual Awards Dinner, which was held at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, after earning 2020-21 Rookie of the Year honors and the Byron Nelson Award, given annually to the player with the best scoring average on the Champions Tour (68.84).

“I’m honored to win the Jack Nicklaus Award as the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year,” Langer said. “I’m humbled and surprised because our Tour is incredibly competitive, and there are many deserving candidates. To earn this award through a vote by my fellow peers is very rewarding. These last two years have been challenging for all of us, but I set out at the beginning of 2020 to win the Charles Schwab Cup and to have the opportunity to lift that trophy again was very fulfilling. I would like to thank my family, my team and my friends for their support, as well as my peers for selecting me with this honor. I look forward to competing with you all again this season.”

Langer, who sat atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings for 22 weeks during the 2020-21 season, won the Charles Schwab Cup for the sixth time this season (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020-21), the most in PGA TOUR Champions history. No other player has won the Schwab Cup more than two times. The other players with multiple Charles Schwab Cup victories are Tom Lehman (2, last: 2012), Loren Roberts (2, last: 2009), Jay Haas (2, last: 2008), Tom Watson (2, last: 2005) and Hale Irwin (2, last: 2004). The 2020-21 season also marked the fourth time Langer has led the Charles Schwab Cup standings for at least 20 weeks in the same season (2014, 2016, 2017, 2020-21). This also marks Langer’s ninth time winning the Jack Nicklaus Award (2008, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020-21), the most of any player in Tour history.

Langer won the money title with $3,255,499, marking his fourth PGA TOUR Champions season surpassing at least $3 million in earnings. He has eclipsed $2 million in earnings in 11 of his 14 seasons on the Champions Tour. Langer has now won the money title in eight of the past nine seasons on the Champions Tour. Langer’s two victories during the 2020-21 season came at the 2020 Cologuard Classic and the 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Langer won the player vote over five other Player of the Year candidates: Darren Clarke, who won three times in 2020-21, Ernie Els, who won twice in 2020-21 and finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Furyk, who won three times and finished second in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, Miguel Angel Jimenez, who won twice and finished third in the Charles Schwab Cup standings, and Phil Mickelson, who posted four wins as a rookie, including the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club.