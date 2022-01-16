  • Inside the Field: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

  • Two-time Mitsubishi Electric Championship winner Miguel Angel Jiménez is set to compete once again at Hualalai GC. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)Two-time Mitsubishi Electric Championship winner Miguel Angel Jiménez is set to compete once again at Hualalai GC. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)