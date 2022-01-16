-
Inside the Field: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
January 16, 2022
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Two-time Mitsubishi Electric Championship winner Miguel Angel Jiménez is set to compete once again at Hualalai GC. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)
Field information as of January 16, 2022.
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
PGA TOUR Champions major winners (five-year exemption)
Paul Broadhurst
Alex Cejka
Stephen Dodd
Jim Furyk
Retief Goosen
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Jerry Kelly
Bernhard Langer
Scott McCarron
Vijay Singh
Ken Tanigawa
David Toms
PGA TOUR Champions winners (two-year exemption)
Steven Alker
Stephen Ames
Doug Barron
Cameron Beckman
Shane Bertsch
K.J. Choi
Darren Clarke
Joe Durant
Ernie Els
Lee Janzen
Rod Pampling
Scott Parel
Dicky Pride
Brett Quigley
Mike Weir
Exempt members of the World Golf Hall of Fame
Mark O'Meara
Sponsor's exemptions
Michael Allen
Olin Browne
Mark Calcavecchia
John Daly
David Duval
Fred Funk
Jay Haas
Tom Lehman
Jeff Maggert
Rocco Mediate
Larry Mize
Corey Pavin
Jeff Sluman
Tom Watson
