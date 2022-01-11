On River Time named PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Champions announced Tuesday that On River Time, an official tournament charity partner of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Alabama has been named the Tour’s 2021 Charity of the Year.

The national honor celebrates On River Time’s mission to serve children who are survivors of abuse and neglect through life-affirming programming. Since inception in 2012, On River Time has taken close to 200 youth fly fishing and has presented more than twenty scholarships to graduating seniors and developed year-round programming entitled “SOAR – Success, Opportunity, Attitude and Resilience.”

"We are overwhelmed by this incredible honor. The PGA TOUR and Regions Tradition have an incredible reputation of giving back to the community and supporting so many excellent charities,” said Executive Director of On River Time Wendy Garner. “That’s all the more reason why this is such an honor for On River Time to be selected as the national Charity of the Year. On River Time seeks to create life-changing moments for children of abuse and neglect. Through life-affirming programming including our fly fishing camps in Idaho, mentoring and scholarships, we aim to break the cycle of abuse and change the trajectory of these kids’ lives. This grant from the PGA Tour will have a tremendous impact on the work we do, including sending several kids to camp. Thank you to the PGA TOUR and Regions Tradition for being champions for children."

As the Charity of the Year recipient, On River Time will receive a $30,000 donation from PGA TOUR Champions. The funds will be used to take teens from four children’s homes on fly fishing trips hosted at The Lodge at Palisades Creek in Irwin, Idaho. Each five-day camp includes two days of fly fishing on the Snake River, whitewater rafting and a day trip to Grand Teton National Park in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as well as lots of meaningful moments to help them heal from their past experiences.

“We are proud to honor On River Time as the 2021 PGA TOUR Champions Charity of the Year for their commitment to providing life-changing trips and programming for our youth,” said Miller Brady, President of PGA TOUR Champions. “Charitable giving is integral and incredibly important to all our tournaments and we are thankful for Regions Tradition’s commitment to supporting its community.”

At the 2021 Regions Tradition, the tournament partnered with On River Time through the tournament’s Birdies for Charity program. The non-profit raised funds for their organization by generating contributions through flat donations and per birdie pledges based on the number of birdies made by PGA TOUR Champions players during the Regions Tradition competitive rounds.

“I have loved learning more about On River Time and the meaningful work they do and we are so thankful to the PGA TOUR Champions for naming this great organization their Charity of the Year,” said Tournament Director of Regions Tradition George Shaw. “The funds awarded to On River Time will make a real impact on the lives of kids in our community.”

This year’s Regions Tradition will take place May 12-15, at Greystone Golf & Country Club.