Final Stage field of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School is set

The final field for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School is loaded with familiar names and those trying to get on PGA TOUR Champions for the first time. Final Stage begins on Tuesday, December 7 and concludes on Friday, December 10.

The field of 79 players will compete in Tampa, Florida at TPC Tampa Bay.

The top five finishers will earn status on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022.

Earning a spot on the PGA TOUR Champions is really difficult, especially for those that didn’t have Hall of Fame TOUR careers. Keeping a spot is even harder. Case in point is Ken Tanigawa.

Two years ago, he won a senior major at one of the toughest tracks, Oak Hill Country Club. Despite his recent Senior PGA Championship, Tanigawa is back at Final Stage this year to try and better his status for 2022. The two-time winner since joining the Champions Tour in 2018, didn’t have his best season in 2020-21. He recorded two top 10 finishes in 38 starts and finished 49th on the Schwab Cup standings. For someone that didn’t play the TOUR, he really needs to finish top 36 each year to avoid Q-School. Tanagawa also won the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. Tanigawa finished T4 at Q-School in December 2017 to first earn status.

Four-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Esteban Toledo is also back at Q-School after finishing 82nd on the Schwab Cup standings this past season.

Two-time Champions Tour winner Olin Browne, who has played the Tour since 2009, is also in the field.

Other PGA TOUR Champions regulars in the field include: Ken Duke, Scott Dunlap, Carlos Franco, Gibby Gilbert III, Tom Gillis, Kent Jones, Skip Kendall, Fran Quinn and Paul Stankowski.

Matt Gogel is a name to watch next week. He made his way into events through the Monday Qualifiers in 2021 and earned 14 total starts and finished in the top ten three times. He finished 67th on the Schwab Cup standings. Gogel won on TOUR in 2002 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Other notables include Mario Tiziani, the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker. Tiziani also caddied for Stricker on PGA TOUR Champions from time-to-time. Tiziani received a few sponsor exemptions in 2021 and had a really good showing at the Sanford International where he finished T11.

Former world drive champion Eddie Fernandes is also in the field.

Thongchai Jaidee, who finished second at Final Stage in 2019, is back because he only made 12 starts during the 2020-21 season and finished 64th on the Schwab Cup standings.

Jarmo Sandelin is another notable, maybe in part because of some interesting fashion over the years, but he’s also a five-time European Tour winner and played on the 1999 European Ryder Cup team.

Joe Summerhays, the son of three-time Champions Tour winner Bruce Summerhays, will compete in his first Final Stage. Joe was the 2020 Utah Section PGA Player of the Year.

The oldest player in the field is 70-year-old Dick Mast, who first started playing PGA TOUR Champions in 2001. Mast began playing on the Regular Tour in 1974.

Jesus Amaya

Kevin Baker

Peter Baker

Roderick Bastard

Jody Bellflower

David Berganio Jr.

Eric Bogar

Craig Bowden

David Branshaw

Mark R. Brown

Olin Browne

Walt Chapman

Paul Claxton

Keith Clearwater

Jose Coceres

Brian Cooper

Dave Cunningham

Grant W. Downey

Ryan M. Dreyer

Ken Duke

Scott Dunlap

Frank Esposito

Eddie Fernandes

Ronaldo Francisco

Carlos Franco

Harrison Frazar

Rick Garboski

Gibby Gilbert III

Tom Gillis

Matt Gogel

Ricardo Gonzalez

Jeff Gove

Dennis Hendershott

Mark Gensby

Gabriel Hjertstedt

Bryan Hoops

Keith Horne

Chris Hunsucker

Thongchai Jaidee

Kent Jones

Jay Jurecic

Tom Kalinowski

Jonathan Kaye

Skip Kendall

Danny King

Char Kurmel

Rob Labritz

Neal Lancaster

Thomas Levet

Frank Lickliter II

Mardan Mamat

Dick Mast

Alan McLean

Mark Mielke

Alan Morin

Michel Muehr

Bob Niger

Fran Quinn

Jean-Francois Remesy

John Riegger

Jesus Rivas

Roger Rowland

Harry Rudolph

Jarmo Sandelin

Patrick Sheehan

Char Sorensen

Bob Sowards

Paul Stankowski

Joe Summerhays

Ken Tanigawa

Neil Thompson

Mario Tiziani

Esteban Toledo

Omar Uresti

Mark Walker

Tom Werkmeister

Charlie Wi

Jay Williamson