-
-
NEWS
Final Stage field of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School is set
-
December 03, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- December 03, 2021
- (Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)
The final field for Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School is loaded with familiar names and those trying to get on PGA TOUR Champions for the first time. Final Stage begins on Tuesday, December 7 and concludes on Friday, December 10.
The field of 79 players will compete in Tampa, Florida at TPC Tampa Bay.
The top five finishers will earn status on PGA TOUR Champions in 2022.
Earning a spot on the PGA TOUR Champions is really difficult, especially for those that didn’t have Hall of Fame TOUR careers. Keeping a spot is even harder. Case in point is Ken Tanigawa.
Two years ago, he won a senior major at one of the toughest tracks, Oak Hill Country Club. Despite his recent Senior PGA Championship, Tanigawa is back at Final Stage this year to try and better his status for 2022. The two-time winner since joining the Champions Tour in 2018, didn’t have his best season in 2020-21. He recorded two top 10 finishes in 38 starts and finished 49th on the Schwab Cup standings. For someone that didn’t play the TOUR, he really needs to finish top 36 each year to avoid Q-School. Tanagawa also won the 2018 PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. Tanigawa finished T4 at Q-School in December 2017 to first earn status.
Four-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Esteban Toledo is also back at Q-School after finishing 82nd on the Schwab Cup standings this past season.
Two-time Champions Tour winner Olin Browne, who has played the Tour since 2009, is also in the field.
Other PGA TOUR Champions regulars in the field include: Ken Duke, Scott Dunlap, Carlos Franco, Gibby Gilbert III, Tom Gillis, Kent Jones, Skip Kendall, Fran Quinn and Paul Stankowski.
Matt Gogel is a name to watch next week. He made his way into events through the Monday Qualifiers in 2021 and earned 14 total starts and finished in the top ten three times. He finished 67th on the Schwab Cup standings. Gogel won on TOUR in 2002 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Other notables include Mario Tiziani, the brother-in-law of Steve Stricker. Tiziani also caddied for Stricker on PGA TOUR Champions from time-to-time. Tiziani received a few sponsor exemptions in 2021 and had a really good showing at the Sanford International where he finished T11.
Former world drive champion Eddie Fernandes is also in the field.
Thongchai Jaidee, who finished second at Final Stage in 2019, is back because he only made 12 starts during the 2020-21 season and finished 64th on the Schwab Cup standings.
Jarmo Sandelin is another notable, maybe in part because of some interesting fashion over the years, but he’s also a five-time European Tour winner and played on the 1999 European Ryder Cup team.
Joe Summerhays, the son of three-time Champions Tour winner Bruce Summerhays, will compete in his first Final Stage. Joe was the 2020 Utah Section PGA Player of the Year.
The oldest player in the field is 70-year-old Dick Mast, who first started playing PGA TOUR Champions in 2001. Mast began playing on the Regular Tour in 1974.
Jesus Amaya
Kevin Baker
Peter Baker
Roderick Bastard
Jody Bellflower
David Berganio Jr.
Eric Bogar
Craig Bowden
David Branshaw
Mark R. Brown
Olin Browne
Walt Chapman
Paul Claxton
Keith Clearwater
Jose Coceres
Brian Cooper
Dave Cunningham
Grant W. Downey
Ryan M. Dreyer
Ken Duke
Scott Dunlap
Frank Esposito
Eddie Fernandes
Ronaldo Francisco
Carlos Franco
Harrison Frazar
Rick Garboski
Gibby Gilbert III
Tom Gillis
Matt Gogel
Ricardo Gonzalez
Jeff Gove
Dennis Hendershott
Mark Gensby
Gabriel Hjertstedt
Bryan Hoops
Keith Horne
Chris Hunsucker
Thongchai Jaidee
Kent Jones
Jay Jurecic
Tom Kalinowski
Jonathan Kaye
Skip Kendall
Danny King
Char Kurmel
Rob Labritz
Neal Lancaster
Thomas Levet
Frank Lickliter II
Mardan Mamat
Dick Mast
Alan McLean
Mark Mielke
Alan Morin
Michel Muehr
Bob Niger
Fran Quinn
Jean-Francois Remesy
John Riegger
Jesus Rivas
Roger Rowland
Harry Rudolph
Jarmo Sandelin
Patrick Sheehan
Char Sorensen
Bob Sowards
Paul Stankowski
Joe Summerhays
Ken Tanigawa
Neil Thompson
Mario Tiziani
Esteban Toledo
Omar Uresti
Mark Walker
Tom Werkmeister
Charlie Wi
Jay Williamson
-
-