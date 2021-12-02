-
Jeff Gove medals at First Stage of Champions Tour Q-School
December 02, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
Jeff Gove carded a final round 69 on Thursday at the Orange Country National site of First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School to earn medalist honors at 10-under total. He finished two strokes clear of Mark Brown. John Riegger and Ricardo Gonzalez finished in a tie for third while Jarmo Sandelin finished fifth.
All five easily advanced to Final Stage of Q-School, which will be held December 7-10 at TPC Tampa Bay.
Gove, a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, played in 375 events from 1995 through 2017. He also totaled 45 career top 10s on the KFT. Gove played in 181 PGA TOUR events mainly from 2000 through 2010. Gove’s best finish on the TOUR are two T6 finishes including the 2007 John Deere Classic.
Jay Jurecic, the former middle school math teacher who resigned in August, also advanced by way of a T6 finish. Jurecic carded a final round 69 to get through.
Since 2000, Jay Jurecic has been a middle school math teacher.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 15, 2021
In August he resigned to chase the Champions Tour.
This week he Monday Qualified for @SanfordIntl. 👏
Jesus Rivas of Colombia, who played in four Champions Tour events in 2021, also advanced to Final Stage by way of a T11 finish.
Jesus Rivas walked two and a half hours to the golf course as a kid.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 17, 2021
His journey from Bogota, Colombia to the @ChubbClassic is truly improbable. 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/QTgNUR8BYO
The top 18 from Orange Country National advanced to Final Stage to fill the field to 78.
Jeff Gove -10
Mark Brown -8
John Riegger -7
Ricardo Gonzalez -7
Jarmo Sandelin -3
Jay Jurecic -2
Roderick Bastard -2
Danny King -2
Jody Bellflower E
Dennis Hendershott E
Jesus Rivas +2
Roger Rowland +2
Skip Kendall +2
Chad Kurmel +2
Frank Esposito +3
Jose Coceres +3
Ronaldo Francisco +5
Neal Lancaster +5
