Final site of First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School this week
November 30, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Jody Bellflower shot a 3-under, 69, leads by one shot over Danny Kang of Canada and Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
The third and final site of First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School is underway this week at Orange County National in Orlando, Florida. Jody Bellflower got off to a solid start with a 3-under, 69 to lead by one shot over Danny Kang of Canada and Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina. There were 27 players exempt into final stage and the remaining 54 players will come from the three sites.
Bellflower never played the PGA TOUR and played in 65 Korn Ferry Tour events from 1995 through 2006. His best finish was a tie for second at the Oregon Classic in 2000. Bellflower is a Milledgeville, Georgia native. He finished fifth at the Georgia Senior Open in 2020.
Kang is one of Canada’s most distinguished teaching professionals. He was named the 2016 Canadian PGA Player of the Year and is a 5-time Ontario PGA Champion.
Gonzalez could be a player to watch this week and at final stage as he is a 4-time European Tour winner with his latest coming in 2009. He also finished tied for tenth at the PGA Championship in 2002.
Amandeep Johl of India is in a tie for fifth at even par. He played 20 years on the Asian Tour and three seasons on the European Tour. He won the Indian National Amateur Championship in 1989 before turning professional.
Final stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School will take place from December 7-10 at TPC Tampa Bay.
