David Branshaw wins First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School
November 19, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- David Branshaw fired a final-round 69 to to finish first at Buckhorn Springs. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
David Branshaw won the Buckhorn Springs site of First Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School to advance to final stage. Branshaw shot a final round 69 to finish at 17-under for the week, two shots clear of Rob Labritz. A total of 17 players advanced from the Buckhorn Springs site.
One of the notables to advance is Mario Tiziani, who is the brother-in-law and fill-in caddie for Steve Stricker. Tiziani closed with a 70 to finish at 7-under for the week, which was good for seventh place.
John Smoltz closed with a 76 in the final round and finished T55 and will not advance to Final Stage.
Here is a list of the 17 that advanced from Buckhorn Springs.
1. David Branshaw -17
2. Rob Labritz -15
3. Michael Muehr -14
T4. Jean-Francois Remesy -11
T4. Jay Williamson -11
6. Tom Werkmeister -9
7. Mario Tiziani -7
T8. Peter Baker -6
T8. Patrick Sheehan -6
T8. Guy Boros -6
T11. Neil Thompson -5
T11. Gibby Gilbert III -5
T11. Alan McLean -5
T14. Grant Downey -4
T14. Keith Horne -4
T16. Scott Pieri -3 (Playoff)
T16. Jesus Amaya -3 (Playoff)
Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School is December 7-10.
