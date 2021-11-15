Langer to have offseason knee surgery, still plans on full schedule in 2022

Bernhard Langer played in every event during the super season so he deserves a break, but this one is being forced on him.

He’s flying to Germany Monday, just 12 hours after winning his sixth Schwab Cup, to get surgery on his knee and won’t be hitting balls for six to eight weeks. After rehab, he hopes to be ready to start in Hawaii for the beginning of the 2022 season, which will be his 15th season on PGA TOUR Champions.

“I’ve been dealing with this knee for four/five years so it’s about time to do something about it,” Bernhard revealed after winning his sixth Schwab Cup on Sunday in Phoenix.

Langer admitted a few times during his media scrum and a sit down interview that the end of his career is approaching, but it was clear the end will not be in 2022. In fact, he sounded confident that he could add a few more trophies.

“I still have some game, but I obviously realize it’s getting harder with the strong rookies we had come out the last two years. I’m hitting it shorter than most of these guys and that puts me behind the 8-ball, but there’s still a bunch of courses I can compete at a very high level and maybe win one or two more down the road.”

Langer had an incredible season. He won twice and collected 24 top 10 finishes in 39 starts.

But he did play 39 times at 64 years old. The aches and pains are beginning to add up.

“I used to not even think about it (the end), just say, ‘Oh, it’s way down the road’ but the end is coming sooner than later, but I still don’t know. Certainly not next year. But I’ve had a few aches and pains lately and I’m going to try and get those taken care of. I’d love to be healthy and play the game when I’m healthy.”

A major storyline that emerged at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship were the twinges that Langer was experiencing in his lower back. It was so bad on Thursday that he almost withdrew on the second hole. For most of the week, Langer could be seen gingerly bending over to put his tee in the ground and even his caddie, Terry Holt, was picking the ball out of the hole after putts during the early rounds.

Langer has played a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions since 2008 and it sounds like that’ll be the case in 2022.

“I may not play as much as I have the last year and a half, but I’m playing a full schedule, at least next year, and then we’ll take it year by year.”

Tom Brady famously won a seventh Super Bowl title at 42 years old last year and the pursuit of No. 7 is on for Langer, albeit cautiously optimistic.

“It’s what I always say, champions want to win, they are used to being on top, that’s what we practice for and work hard at it. We want to win tournaments, we want to win majors, but the competition is getting tougher and tougher as the years come.”

If this was his last Schwab Cup title, it cements a legacy and career that stands alone in golf history. Two-time Masters champion, 42-time European Tour winner, 42-time Champions Tour winner and six Schwab Cups.

“It’s like a dream come true in terms of where I come from, how I grew up where I’ve been and what I went through, should really write a book or do a movie about it to tell you the truth.”

The last chapter of the book isn’t written yet.