  • Langer to have offseason knee surgery, still plans on full schedule in 2022

  • Langer has played a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions since 2008 and it sounds like that’ll be the case in 2022. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Langer has played a full schedule on PGA TOUR Champions since 2008 and it sounds like that’ll be the case in 2022. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)