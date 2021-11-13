It all comes down to Sunday at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship

After 39 events spanning 23 months, the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions season-long race to the Charles Schwab Cup comes down to the final round, as four players – Bernhard Langer, Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els – remain mathematically in contention to lift the trophy.

Furyk, who started the day at T3 and three shots back of Kirk Triplett, opened his round with an eagle on the par-5 and added birdies along the way on Nos. 7, 9, 12 and 15 to shoot a bogey-free 6-under 65 and climb atop the leaderboard at 16-under. He enters the final round of the 2020-21 PGA TOUR Champions season with a one-shot lead over Triplett.

“Just keep the pedal down,” said Furyk, discussing his strategy for Sunday. “My knowledge is the forecast is the exact same, basically playing in bubble, high blue sky, not much breeze. So even par's not going to be real good, so go out there and try to make some birdies.”

For Furyk, who won the FedExCup in 2010 and has a chance to become the first player to win both the FedExCup and the Charles Schwab Cup, it’s a tad bit more complicated. Let’s take a look at a few scenarios:

If Furyk wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, he wins the season-long Charles Schwab Cup

If Furyk finishes solo second and Langer finishes ninth or worse, then Furyk wins the season-long Charles Schwab Cup

If Furyk finishes solo third and Langer finishes 19th or worse, then Furyk wins the season-long Charles Schwab Cup

When he needed it most and with the Schwab Cup in sight, Langer opened and closed his third round with eagles and added four birdies in between en route to a bogey-free 8-under 63. Today marked his first time shooting lower than his age (64), less than three months after he also posted a 64 on his 64th birthday on August 27. Langer’s impressive third round moved him to 10-under for the tournament and positions him inside the top 10 (T9) entering Sunday’s final round of the season.

“I played probably more this year than I have in a number of years because my goal was to win the Schwab Cup and the more you play, the more chances you have,” said Langer. “So I gave myself the opportunity and now we'll see what happens.”

For Langer, he has the most control entering Sunday’s final round and can secure the Schwab Cup title with an eighth-place finish or better (assuming all solo finishes), as long as Furyk doesn’t win the tournament.

With the current standings through three rounds, Furyk (No. 1) is projected to win the Charles Schwab Cup with 4,103,272 points, while Langer (T9) is projected to finish in second with 3,688,999 points.

“I got myself in a good position,” said Furyk

I don't know where it will be compared to the lead, but if I give myself a good opportunity and I go out, if I play a good one tomorrow, I have a chance to win the tournament.”

For Jimenez and Els, the mission remains simple… sort of. A win for either player would see them vault Langer and Furyk to the top of the points list, with the winner adding 880,000 to their total (note: the purse for the winner is $440,000, and points are doubled during the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs). Jimenez remains in striking distance, sitting at 8-under (T17) after posting a 2-under 69 in Saturday’s third round.

For Els, who sits at T27 (5-under), it would take a historic round and some help from the others to have a chance.

Langer will tee of at 2:05 p.m. ET, paired with Fred Couples, while Furyk will join Triplett in the final pairing, teeing off at 2:45 p.m. ET. Live coverage of Sunday’s final round will be available on GOLF Channel from 4-6:30 p.m. ET.