Bernhard Langer shoots 8-under 63, beating his age for the first time

Another week, another historic achievement from Bernhard Langer.

“This is one my best rounds ever, I think… I’m going to have a shandy to celebrate,” said Langer following his 8-under 63, which marked the first time he’s posted a score better than his age (64).



Remember, it was Langer who shot a 64 on his 64th birthday less than three months ago at The Ally Challenge on August 27th.

Halfway through the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, the PGA TOUR Champions' final tournament of the 2020-21 super-season at Phoenix Country Club, Langer spent Friday night with his son, Jason, crunching the numbers. Jason, who is a senior on the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s golf team and enrolled in The Wharton School of Business, laid out a math problem for his father to solve over the weekend.



“It was fun to get a result because we did a bit of math last night, my son and I. He said, ‘If you finish top 18, Jim Furyk would have to finish second,’ so my goal was to do that… My goal was to be in the top-18 tomorrow.”

When he needed it most and with the season-long Charles Schwab Cup in mind, Langer opened and closed his third round with eagles and sprinkled in four birdies en route to a bogey-free 8-under 63. Langer’s impressive third round moved him to 10-under for the tournament, which puts him inside the top 10 (T9) entering Sunday’s final round of the season.



On Thursday, Langer began experiencing back spasms, and while he admits to dealing well with pain, it continues to bother him into the weekend.



“I had my caddie bend over, get the ball out of the hole because it's far down. It hurts the most when I bend forward. Very cautious how I tee it up and how I mark the ball and bend my knees and not just bend forward to prevent further injury or further pain. My doc said the most pain is usually after two or three days with what I have, so I should be coming to the end of that and seeing some improvement, which I think I have… But on this occasion my doctor assured me I couldn't do any more damage to it, so that reassured my mind to fight through it, especially Thursday was pretty tough.”

Langer, who is one of three players in this week’s field to play in all 39 events during the 2020-21 season (Scott Parel and Wes Short, Jr.), had a clear goal for himself this year.

“I’ve played a lot. I’ve played probably more this year than I have in a number of years because my goal was to win the Schwab Cup and the more you play, the more chances you have. I gave myself the opportunity and now we’ll see what happens.”

Now, it’s time for Langer to sit back, relax and enjoy a shandy before tomorrow’s final round of the season.