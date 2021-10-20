Breaking it down as Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs begin

The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs return this week with the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond. The top 72 on the Schwab Cup standings have qualified for the 54-hole event beginning on Friday, October 22. The top 54 after this week will qualify for the TimberTech Championship (November 5-7) in Boca Raton, Florida and then the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (November 11-14) is the top 36 at Phoenix Country Club.

The leader on the Charles Schwab Cup Points List after the finale will win the Schwab Cup.

Money is converted to points for the playoffs and each of the three playoff events are worth double points. The Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the TimberTech Championship are worth 610,000 and the Charles Schwab Cup Championship is worth 880,000 points. Therefore, the maximum a player could earn in the playoffs is 2,100,000, if someone was able to win all three events. It boils down to this … the Schwab Cup is far from decided.

Bernhard Langer enters the playoffs at No. 1 on the standings. Jim Furyk is No. 2 on the points list, just 71,194 points behind Langer. Jerry Kelly is No. 3, 297,998 points behind Langer. Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els round out the top five on the standings.

Langer, who is going for his sixth Schwab Cup, is a two-time winner at The Country Club of Virginia and has also won at The Old Course at Broken Sound, site of the second playoff event. Langer has never won at Phoenix Country Club. Langer, now 64, last won the Schwab Cup in 2018. He also finished second three times.

Furyk, who finished T3 at the SAS Championship to end the regular season, finished T13 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic last year. He had a really strong finish at the TimberTech Championship, a solo second, and finished T13 at Phoenix Country Club last year. Furyk enters the playoffs with three top 10 finishes in his last four starts.

Miguel Angel Jimenez may be playing best entering the playoffs. He stands at No. 4 on the Schwab Cup Points List. He’s currently 306,101 points behind Langer. Jimenez nearly won the SAS Championship to end the regular season. He had a putt on 18 to win in regulation and then fell short in a playoff against Lee Janzen. Jimenez also finished second at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS.

Phil Mickelson could be the wildcard in the whole equation. While he’s a longshot to win the Schwab Cup, at No. 24 on the standings, he’s playing the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and said two weeks ago that he plans on playing the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He could take big money away from guys chasing Langer at the top of the standings if he continues to play well. Mickelson has won three of his first four PGA TOUR Champions starts. Nobody in the history of PGA TOUR Champions, or the PGA TOUR for that matter, has won four of their first five.

John Daly, at No. 58, is a player to watch this week at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. He needs to move into the top 54 to qualify for the TImberTech Championship.