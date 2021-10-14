-
-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER
Mike Goodes returns after suffering heart attack on the golf course
-
October 14, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- October 14, 2021
- Goodes will tee it up on Friday on the PGA TOUR Champions for the first time since the Principal Charity Classic in June. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Mike Goodes’ life nearly ended on June 12th, 2021.
He was out for a casual round of golf on a Saturday with his friends at Greensboro Country Club, his home course. His group started on No. 10. Goodes, who's played the Champions Tour since 2007, nailed his opening tee shot down the middle.
Sometime during the stroll to his tee shot, his heart stopped functioning and he collapsed.
His friend, Kevin Green, who had taken a CPR class a few years earlier, was the first to spot Mike down on the ground. Green immediately hollered for someone to call 9-1-1 and then started administering CPR. Another friend of Mike’s, Eric Anthony, who was on the 10th tee box playing in the group behind ran down and began to help.
Fate was on Mike’s side that day. Dr. Peter Van Trigt, one of the top cardiovascular surgeon’s in Greensboro, happened to be playing that day and was on hole one, about 300 yards away when the cardiac event took place.
“They all had an enormous part in saving my life,” said Goodes, who is making his first start since the heart attack on a sponsors exemption at the SAS Championship.
EMS and fireman arrived on the scene to rush Goodes to nearby Moses Cone Hospital.
Goodes doesn’t remember anything from the day so all his recollection is from his friends and Dr. Van Trigt, who were there.
Once Goodes got to the hospital, they put him in an induced coma for a couple days and the prognosis was bleak.
“When I went into the coma, doctors told my wife that I had a 10 percent chance of waking up and a one percent chance to have brain function,” explained Goodes. “She went through that, dealing with all the possibilities, which weren’t good.”
In a way, Goodes is a medical miracle.
Goodes’ best friend on PGA TOUR Champions is Fred Funk. The two are inseparable. Funk found out about the heart attack from Mike’s wife, Jeanine, while he was playing in Round 2 of the American Family Insurance Championship.
“I called her on the 16th hole and she was bawling and she says, ‘Mike’s heart stopped, I’m losing Mike and I can’t lose Mike.’ I was in shock, I was devastated.”
Funk wound up finishing the tournament and then took a Monday flight to Greensboro.
“I thought I was flying to Greensboro to say goodbye.”
When Funk got to the hospital, Mike was awake.
“I gave him a hug and literally drenched the bed, I was crying for five minutes in happiness,” said Funk, who teared up during an interview this week. “He was back.”
A week later, Goodes was cleared to go home. When he got out of the hospital, he got a text from a friend saying that his nephew was one of the firefighters that rushed to the golf course that day and they wanted to meet Mike.
So Mike and his wife, arranged a time to go to the fire station.
Like the Southern gentleman that Mike is, they brought lunch to the firehouse.
“The firefighters were saying, we don’t see survivors in this situation, not that there aren’t any, but it’s a low percentage,” said Goodes. “I’m 64 years old, I’ve experienced a lot in my life, I’ve thought about a lot of things that could happen in life, but I never, ever, ever tried to figure out how you thank someone for saving your life.”
It was a freak event. The week before it happened, Goodes played in Des Moines, Iowa at the Principal Charity Classic. Then, he met his wife in Virginia where he tried to get through the U.S. Senior Open Qualifier. In fact, Mike and Jeanine did a six-mile hike on Tuesday that week. He was experiencing zero issues and has no family cardiovascular history.
Even now that he’s recovered, it’s hard to explain exactly what happened. After running all the tests on his heart, ot turns out there wasn’t anything physically wrong.
There were no blockages in the arteries.
When he woke up from the coma, they did an MRI to see if there was anything wrong structurally and they couldn’t find anything.
The doctors said it was an “electrical issue” where the upper part of the heart starts racing and the lower part doesn’t keep up and it goes out.
“I know that I was saved for a reason and I don’t know the reason,” said Goodes. “You look at life a little different now, whenever we have an almost catastrophe you look at life a little different.”
This week is extra special for Goodes, who played a practice round with Funk on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
“It feels like I’m coming back to see my family. When Friday starts, I want to play golf, I want to play the best that I can play, whatever that may be. It’s a big family out here, sometimes you fight with your brothers and sisters, but most of the time you hug and kiss and love on ‘em. It’s a great feeling to be here.”
Goodes never played the PGA TOUR. He got a second lease on life when he turned 50 and qualified for PGA TOUR Champions. He’s had to earn his stay the last 15 years. Goodes’ crowning achievement was winning the 2009 Allianz Championship. He’s made over $6 million on PGA TOUR Champions. Not bad for a career amateur.
“It’s a gift to have a friend as close as Mike and I are, he’s like a soulmate,” said Funk. “I just couldn’t imagine coming out on Tour and not having Mike.
Goodes and Funk are paired together in Round 1 on Friday.
Regardless of how Goodes plays, he’s here and that’s most important.
-
-