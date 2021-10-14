  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Mike Goodes returns after suffering heart attack on the golf course

  • Goodes will tee it up on Friday on the PGA TOUR Champions for the first time since the Principal Charity Classic in June. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)Goodes will tee it up on Friday on the PGA TOUR Champions for the first time since the Principal Charity Classic in June. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)