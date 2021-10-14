Mike Goodes returns after suffering heart attack on the golf course

Mike Goodes’ life nearly ended on June 12th, 2021.

He was out for a casual round of golf on a Saturday with his friends at Greensboro Country Club, his home course. His group started on No. 10. Goodes, who's played the Champions Tour since 2007, nailed his opening tee shot down the middle.

Sometime during the stroll to his tee shot, his heart stopped functioning and he collapsed.

His friend, Kevin Green, who had taken a CPR class a few years earlier, was the first to spot Mike down on the ground. Green immediately hollered for someone to call 9-1-1 and then started administering CPR. Another friend of Mike’s, Eric Anthony, who was on the 10th tee box playing in the group behind ran down and began to help.

Fate was on Mike’s side that day. Dr. Peter Van Trigt, one of the top cardiovascular surgeon’s in Greensboro, happened to be playing that day and was on hole one, about 300 yards away when the cardiac event took place.

“They all had an enormous part in saving my life,” said Goodes, who is making his first start since the heart attack on a sponsors exemption at the SAS Championship.

EMS and fireman arrived on the scene to rush Goodes to nearby Moses Cone Hospital.

Goodes doesn’t remember anything from the day so all his recollection is from his friends and Dr. Van Trigt, who were there.

Once Goodes got to the hospital, they put him in an induced coma for a couple days and the prognosis was bleak.

“When I went into the coma, doctors told my wife that I had a 10 percent chance of waking up and a one percent chance to have brain function,” explained Goodes. “She went through that, dealing with all the possibilities, which weren’t good.”

In a way, Goodes is a medical miracle.

Goodes’ best friend on PGA TOUR Champions is Fred Funk. The two are inseparable. Funk found out about the heart attack from Mike’s wife, Jeanine, while he was playing in Round 2 of the American Family Insurance Championship.