  • Q&A: Padraig Harrington talks PGA TOUR Champions, his greatest round, more

    European star to make second PGA TOUR Champions start at this week’s SAS Championship

  • Padraig Harrington at the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)Padraig Harrington at the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)