Q&A: Padraig Harrington talks PGA TOUR Champions, his greatest round, more

Padraig Harrington might have made his PGA TOUR Champions debut earlier, but he was busy.

You may have heard about a certain event up at Whistling Straits, in Wisconsin, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team cruised past Harrington’s European team 19-9. We’ll leave the second-guessing and analysis for others, for as Harrington says, “Better to let sleeping dogs lie.”

Besides, the Irish star has already shifted his focus, looking ahead to this week’s SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina, the second start of his second career.

“Obviously I was 50 a month ago,” Harrington said at last week’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in Jacksonville, Florida, where he would finish T55 in his PGA TOUR Champions debut. “It's probably the only birthday as you’re getting older that you look forward to.”

Harrington tied for fourth at the PGA Championship at Kiawah in May, so he can clearly keep up with the big boys even now. How much will he play on PGA TOUR Champions? As with Phil Mickelson, who won that PGA as well as the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, the answer may be a little here, a little there. “I’ve certainly got the distance to keep me competitive on the main tours for another five years, anyway,” Harrington said.

Here, the six-time PGA TOUR winner – including The Open Championship in 2007 and ’08, and PGA Championship in ’08 – talks about shots he wishes he had back, being the youngest of five sons, the trait that defined his career, and why it’s good to feel nervous.

(Questions and answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

PGATOUR.COM: What’s the once facet of your game that is most responsible for your success?

PADRAIG HARRINGTON: Oh, my mental game, followed by my short game. Chipping. Not necessarily putting, but chipping. I was always a demon bunker player. But my mental game would be my No. 1 trait.

PGATOUR.COM: You made two double-bogeys in the last round of The Honda Classic in 2015 and won. It was the first time anybody had done that on the PGA TOUR in 11 years. Does that sum you up as a player?

PH: That does sum me up; I’m stubborn and pig-headed, and if you gave me a superstition, I’d want to prove the superstition wrong. If you think I’m out of it, that makes me more dangerous.

PGATOUR.COM: You grew up the youngest of five boys. Is that what toughened you up?

PH: You’d have to think so. We’re a competitive family. The brother just older than me, 20 months older, everything I did was to compete against him and beat him. Fergal. If I treated him as my equal, that pushed me on. Golf. Cards. Snooker. Anything. It was competitive. All four of my older brothers started working when they were 13. They all took jobs in bars, cleaning tables, you would call it a busboy. Because of the money they earned trickling down into the family, I didn’t work. I got to play golf as a teenager. I got the opportunities.

PGATOUR.COM: What artifacts from your career are on display at Stackstown G.C. in Dublin?

PH: There’s an Open trophy, a replica. There’s a replica of the PGA trophy. And a lot of personal stuff from when I was an amateur all the way through. Some nice stuff. I must update it now. It was a serious party club. Legendary drinking and partying and card games and golf games.

PGATOUR.COM: How old were you when you won the club championship?

PH: There was one guy with a lower handicap than me, but by 14 or 15 I was the best player there.

PGATOUR.COM: What’s the one facet that held you back in your career?

PH: Too much practice on the range, not enough time on the course. I didn’t have a range when I was a kid; I had 100 yards to practice. Once I got on TOUR, it was the draw of trying to hit the next shot better. Unfortunately, I’m a really good range player.

PGATOUR.COM: What do expect from playing PGA TOUR Champions?

PH: I’m fascinated with how environments change the same person, so I’m curious to see how I change out here, and how this environment changes me if I go back to playing PGA TOUR, European Tour. Does coming out here into a smaller pond make me feel bigger and better, and then can I carry that back to the PGA TOUR and the majors?