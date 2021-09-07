-
Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington commit to inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
September 07, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Phil Mickelson and Padraig Harrington will both play in the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
The inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, hosted by Jim Furyk, announced a big boost on Tuesday, some would even say a bomb. Phil Mickelson has committed to compete at Timuquana Country Club in his fourth PGA TOUR Champions event.
“We talked to Phil and said we’d love to have him. He reached out and was excited to come,” Furyk said. “There was no twisting of arms. He’s excited about being here. During THE PLAYERS, he’s come here a few times and he likes the golf course.”
Mickelson has won two of his three PGA TOUR Champions starts. He won his first two at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks Nationals and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic. His last Champions Tour start was in late February at the Cologuard Classic where he finished T20.
The 45-time PGA TOUR winner’s season ended at the BMW Championship two weeks ago. He added to his Hall of Fame resume with a win at the PGA Championship in May.
In addition to Mickelson, the tournament also announced that Padraig Harrington will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the tournament next month in Jacksonville.
The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is set for October 8-10 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
