Jarmo Sandelin wins Principal Charity Classic Monday Qualifier
June 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Jarmo Sandelin sporting some interesting sunglasses in 2018. (Phil Inglis/Getty Images)
Jarmo Sandelin, who is best known in the United States for wearing sunglasses that extend over the top of his head on occasion, won the Monday Qualifier for the Principal Charity Classic on Tuesday with a 68 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Des Moines, Iowa. Phillip Price finished second with a 69 while Thongchai Jaidee and Brian Cooper snagged the final two spots in a playoff. They both turned in 70s.
Sandelin, of Sweden, will make his 11th career PGA TOUR Champions start and first in 2021. His best finish is an 11th at the Senior Open Championship in 2018. Sandelin played predominantly on the European Tour during his career, winning five times. He also played on the 1999 European Ryder Cup team.
Price will also make his first start of 2021 on PGA TOUR Champions. He made two starts last year. He has three career top 10s on PGA TOUR Champions. Price is a three-time winner on the European Tour.
Thongchai Jaidee, who earned status through PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying School in 2019, will make his fifth PGA TOUR Champion start. He finished T23 last week at the Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills and also played a few weeks ago at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and finished T26.
Cooper will make his eighth career start and first since 2019.
The Principal Charity Classic begins on Friday, June 4 at the Wakonda Club.
