Four added to Mitsubishi Electric Classic through Qualifier
May 12, 2021
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Dicky Pride won the Monday Qualifier to earn a spot in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic Monday Qualifier, held on Tuesday at Ansley Golf Club-Settindown Creek in Roswell, Georiga, added four to this year’s field. Dicky Pride, who contended last week at the Regions Tradition, won the qualifier with a 4-under, 68. He made five birdies through his first 12 holes and cruised in to earn another start.
Cameron Beckman, who also played last week in Birmingham, finished second to earn a spot and Sonny Skinner and Matthew Gogel earned the final two spots in a 6-for-2 playoff.
A total of 39 players finished the qualifier.
Pride will make his 11th career PGA TOUR Champions start and 10th this wraparound season. He finished 13th last week despite a 77 in the final round. Pride ranks 49th on the Charles Schwab Cup standings. Through Monday Qualifiers and sponsor exemptions, he’s got an excellent chance to earn full status in 2022 if he can finish in the top 36 by years end.
Beckman, who birdied his final two holes to avoid the playoff, will make his 10th start this season. He ranks 62nd on the Schwab Cup standings with a best finish of T10 at the PURE Insurance Championship. He recently finished T20 at the Insperity Invitational.
Skinner will make his first PGA TOUR Champions start since 2019. He’s made spot starts on the Tour since 2010.
Gogel, who just turned 50 in February, will make his third PGA TOUR Champions start. He’s played in the last two events (T45 at Insperity Invitational and T59 at Regions Tradition).
The Mitsubishi Electric Classic begins on Friday, May 14 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia.
