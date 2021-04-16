Jesus Rivas' miraculous journey from Bogota, Colombia to the Chubb Classic

After growing up in ’20 de Julio,’ one of the poorest and most dangerous barrios in Bogota, Colombia, the fact that Jesus Rivas García is alive, let alone playing professional golf, is truly a miracle.

At 52 years old, he Monday Qualified into this week’s PGA TOUR Champions tournament, the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida, and earned the final spot in the field after shooting a 5-under 67 and winning in a playoff at Forest Country Club in Fort Myers, Florida.

“I’ve been working really hard with my team,” said Rivas. “It’s something I’ve always chased, and as long as God allows me to, I will continue chasing. But I feel happy, and I will continue working to get the results I want.”

Friday will mark Rivas’ second career start on PGA TOUR Champions, but the story begins four decades ago when Chucho – as he is known by friends – delivered bread around the neighborhood to help put food on the table for his five siblings and parents.

At 11 years old, Rivas was first introduced to golf. He couldn’t afford public transit to the city, so he would walk two hours daily to ‘Club de Golf la Florida,’ and he began to fall in love with the sport. He caddied for the first time at 11, and over the next few years, began playing on his own. At the age of 17, Rivas left home and began caddying at Carmel Club Campestre, a golf club in Bogota known for its inclusive atmosphere. While he couldn’t afford food and clothing, he would often bounce around members’ houses, studying at night and ultimately graduating from school at 18.

Over the next three years, Rivas was caddying to make a living, but the bus trip to and from work cost him around one-third of his daily earnings. But that didn’t slow down Rivas. He began playing golf on the side, and quickly realized that he was better than his peers, despite little-to-no training or instruction. At 22 years old, Rivas borrowed golf clubs, balls and a glove from a member at Carmel Club Campestre named ‘Angel,’ and entered, then won, a local golf tournament amongst the city’s caddies. After this victory, Rivas’ focus shifted from carrying the bag to playing, and he’d typically work all day and then train at night. Carmel Club Campestre is one of the few clubs to allow caddies to play the golf course, and each Monday, Rivas took full advantage.

At 26, Rivas officially became a professional golfer. With club members paying for his entry fees into tournaments, he’d go on to have an impressive career in his native country, winning eight times on the Colombian Tour over the next two decades. At the age of 47, after winning a tournament in Mexico, members of his beloved Carmel Club Campestre encouraged him to head to the United States and pursue his dream, and so he did. He moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and practices daily at the The Old Course at Broken Sound, the venue for the second event in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, the TimberTech Championship.