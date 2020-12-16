Part 1: Ten bold predictions for 2021

Editor's note: Part 2 counting down No. 5 to No. 1 will be published on Dec. 23.

2020 has been a year most of us would sooner forget. The COVID-19 pandemic has altered a great many things, not to mention the human cost.

Golf was the first major sport to return after all were shut down toward the end of March, and in many ways the PGA TOUR provided an early model for dealing with the coronavirus. Based on the success of its protocols and management of the virus, PGA TOUR Champions was able to resume play successfully at the end of July and play nine tournaments before year’s end in a modified schedule.

Rather than rush into a playoff with uncertainty and so few events having been played, a decision was made to extend the Charles Scwhab Cup into 2021, making this a wraparound, super season with what hopefully will be 25 events in ’21 added to the 15 played in ’20.

A lot can happen over the course of two years and 40 events. Here are 10 bold predictions for the rest of the super season, listed in order of conviction to them: