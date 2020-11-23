PGA TOUR Champions announces 2021 tournament schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR Champions announced today the 2021 tournament schedule, featuring 25 events and culminating with the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs in November. The Tour will contest tournaments in Canada, England and 19 states, with prize money totaling more than $55 million.

“I’m very proud of how PGA TOUR Champions players, partners, staff and all our constituents worked together to complete a successful 2020, and I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into 2021,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “We’re excited to return to communities that embrace PGA TOUR Champions so our legendary players can re-connect with fans and help generate charitable dollars.”

The 2021 rookie class will be highlighted by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington (turns 50 on August 31), nine-time PGA TOUR winner Stuart Appleby (May 1), and four-time PGA TOUR winner Robert Allenby (July 12). They will follow a rookie class that tallied eight victories in 2020, including two each by Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Jim Furyk.

The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (January 17-23) kicks off a schedule that will feature two new tournaments. The Ascension Charity Classic was supposed to make its debut in 2020 but was canceled due to the pandemic, and its long-awaited inaugural event will take place September 6-12 at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis.

The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS will be played October 4-10 at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. Tournament host Jim Furyk will join Steve Stricker (American Family Insurance Championship) and Jerry Kelly (Cologuard Classic) as players that host tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions.

Due to the circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, 14 PGA TOUR Champions tournaments were canceled from the 2020 schedule. In an effort to uphold the competitive integrity of the Charles Schwab Cup, PGA TOUR Champions combined the 2020 and 2021 seasons and formed a singular 2020-21 season, which will include 40 tournaments – 15 events from 2020 and 25 events in 2021.

The 2020-21 season will conclude with the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, where 72 players will qualify for the three-tournament series. The Playoffs will begin with the sixth-annual Dominion Energy Charity Classic (October 18-24) at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, and the “Super Season” will conclude with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (November 8-14) at Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup is presented to the winner of the PGA TOUR Champions season-long, points-based competition. Bernhard Langer is a five-time winner of the Cup, while Jay Haas, Hale Irwin, Tom Lehman, Loren Roberts and Tom Watson have each won twice. Because no champion was crowned in 2020, Scott McCarron will retain the trophy for an additional year, as he won three tournaments in 2019 en route to the Charles Schwab Cup title.

Next year’s slate of five majors will begin with the Regions Tradition (May 3-9) in Birmingham, Alabama. Three weeks later, Southern Hills Country Club will host the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 24-30) before Jerry Kelly defends his title at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship (June 21-27), which was the only senior major played in 2020.

Major season concludes in July with the U.S. Senior Open and The Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex. Omaha Country Club in Nebraska will host its second U.S. Senior Open July 5-11, and two weeks later, Sunningdale Golf Club will host The Senior Open for the third time.

After not being played in 2020, the PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying Tournament will return in 2021 with the final stage taking place at TPC Tampa Bay in November. The Tour’s lone Challenge Season event will be the PNC Championship, which will return to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, the week of December 13-19.