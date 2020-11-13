Mize, 62, turns in a 70 at the Masters

Nobody knows Augusta National quite like Augusta’s own Larry Mize. He won in 1987 and has been playing the Masters ever since.

Mize carded a 2-under 70 to open his 37th Masters on Thursday.

“I gave myself some really good birdie putts,” said Mize, who has played PGA TOUR Champions since 2008. “The greens were a little softer this year. That obviously makes it a little easier for me to get close to the hole when the greens get a little softer.”

The 62-year-old made birdies at holes two, three and four and was actually at the top of the leaderboard for a brief period early in the day.

“I did happen to see that. Wow, that's kind of cool. I'd like to be there more often. It's always fun to see your name up on the leaderboard here.”

It’s his best round at the Masters since 2009 when he carded a 67 in the first round. Mize is looking to make the cut for the first time since 2017.

He also became the fourth oldest player to shoot an under par round at Augusta National, a record owned by Tom Watson, who carded a 71 in 2015 at the age of 65. He’s the first player 62 or older to shoot under par since 1995 when Gay Brewer shot a 70 at 63.

Mize was in a tie for 21st as play was suspended on Thursday night.