Mickelson to make second PGA TOUR Champions start at Dominion Energy Charity Classic

RICHMOND, Virginia – Tournament officials announced today that Phil Mickelson has committed to next week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic. The 54-hole event will be held Oct. 16-18 at The Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.

It will mark Mickelson’s second start on PGA TOUR Champions after winning in his debut at the Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National in August. The World Golf Hall of Fame member, who turned 50 on June 16, posted a Tour-record-tying 191 total at the event, becoming the 20th player to win his first PGA TOUR Champions start.

“We are thrilled that Phil Mickelson – one of the game’s most accomplished and popular players – has committed to the 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic,” said Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld. “His presence will bring another layer of excitement and energy to the tournament, especially for our fans watching around the world on Golf Channel.”

A 44-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Mickelson owns five major championship titles, including three Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), a PGA Championship (2005) and an Open Championship (2013). The San Diego native, who also won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2007, has made 12 appearances on both the U.S. Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams - the most by an American player in either competition. It will be Mickelson’s first individual start in Virginia since the 1993 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill in Williamsburg. He also competed on all four winning U.S Presidents Cup teams at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia (1994, 1996, 2000, 2005).



Mickelson joins an elite group of rookies already committed to the Dominion Energy Charity Classic including 2020 winners Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, as well as 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir and 2011 PLAYERS Champion K.J. Choi.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is typically the first of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events at the conclusion of the season on PGA TOUR Champions. Following the onset of COVID-19 and event cancelations stemming from the global pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined to form a singular 2020-21 season, in turn reverting the three playoff events back to full-field, 81-player tournaments.

The 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic will be held without spectators on-site, but will be broadcast live on Golf Channel, Friday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 18 (airtimes: 2-5 p.m. ET Friday; 2:30-5 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday).

Since the tournament’s inception in 2016, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has helped to generate more than $3.5 million for Greater Richmond area charities with a focus on organizations benefiting military veterans. In three out of four years, the Dominion Energy Charity Classic has been voted by PGA TOUR Champions players as their favorite event, among all PGA TOUR Champions tournaments throughout the year. The Players Award represents recognition for a tournament that goes above and beyond in the experience they provide to PGA TOUR Champions players.