PGA TOUR Champions announces TimberTech, an AZEK brand, as title sponsor of longstanding Boca Raton event

BOCA RATON, Florida – PGA TOUR Champions and The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK") announced today an agreement for AZEK’s brand TimberTech, a leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable outdoor living building products including decking, railing and accessories, to serve as the title sponsor of the Tour’s longstanding event in Boca Raton. The newly named TimberTech Championship will return to The Old Course at Broken Sound the week of October 26 – November 1, 2020.

“We are so proud to partner with the PGA TOUR Champions on the TimberTech Championship and help bring great golf to millions of fans,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of AZEK. “TimberTech has much in common with the PGA TOUR: We both stand for high performance and have a passion for creating unique outdoor experiences that bring people together. Most importantly, doing the right thing and giving back to communities is core to AZEK’s values, which is why we couldn’t be more pleased that proceeds from the TimberTech Championship will benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital.”

The annual PGA TOUR Champions event has been contested in Boca Raton since 2007, producing winners such as World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer (2010, 2019) and major champions Tom Lehman (2011), Corey Pavin (2012) and Mark Calcavecchia (2018).

Since its inception, the TimberTech Championship has generated over $2 million for local charities through the Boca Raton Champions Golf Charities (BRCGC), with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital serving as the primary charitable beneficiary.

“We are excited to welcome AZEK to the PGA TOUR Champions family as the legends of our sport return to Boca Raton next month,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “This tournament has been a player favorite for over 13 years, as the community has enabled the event to create a tremendous impact on and off the course. Today’s announcement ensures that tradition will continue in 2020.”

At the beginning of the season, the TimberTech Championship was set to make its debut as one of three events in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, used annually to decide the Tour’s season-long champion. Following the onset of COVID-19 and event cancelations stemming from the global pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined to form a singular 2020-21 season, in turn reverting the three events back to full-field, 81-player tournaments.

"With AZEK stepping up to sponsor our PGA TOUR Champions event in Boca Raton, we are able to conduct the championship this year. Without their sponsorship, South Florida would have lost tons of exposure and charitable giving that this tournament delivers annually for the community,” said Hollis Cavner, CEO of Pro Links Sports. “The TimberTech Championship has always been the premier event on the Boca Raton sports calendar, and with AZEK’s partnership, that community stature will continue to grow in 2020."

World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson, as well as 2010 FedExCup Champion Jim Furyk, have all won on Tour this year as rookies. In addition to the trio of winners, Mike Weir, K.J. Choi and Tim Herron have all transitioned to PGA TOUR Champions in 2020, setting up for what could be one of the strongest fields of the year at the TimberTech Championship.

“With an expanded field for the 2020 tournament, we are looking forward to hosting the game’s all-time greats, including some of the exciting rookies who have made their PGA TOUR Champions debuts this season," said Tournament Director Eddie Carbone. "We can't wait to show off Boca Raton to the world on the Golf Channel."