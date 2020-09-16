-
Pride wins qualifier, Stankowski to debut
September 16, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2020
- Dicky Pride won the qualifier at Bayonet and Black Horse to earn his fourth start on PGA TOUR Champions. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Dicky Pride, who finished T12 last week against a strong field at the Sanford International, continued his strong play on Tuesday by winning the qualifier at Bayonet and Black Horse in Monterey, California to earn his fourth start on PGA TOUR Champions this week at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. He turned in a 68 to win by one. Cameron Beckman and Paul Stankowski finished tied for second with a 69 while Carlos Franco took the fourth spot with a 71.
Pride, in just his third start last week at the Sanford International, shared the opening round lead after a 65 and held tough with closing rounds of 69-68. Pride also showed well at the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS where he finished in a tie for 19th.
Stankowski, who finished just outside the line to earn full status at Qualifying School in 2019, will make his first career PGA TOUR Champions start this week. Stankowski, who turned 50 in December of 2019, won twice on the PGA TOUR and collected 30 career top-10 finishes. He last played on TOUR at the Bermuda Championship in 2019, but missed the cut. Stankowski was born in Oxnard, California.
Beckman has qualified for three PGA TOUR Champions events this year through the pre-tournament qualifiers. He made it into The Ally Challenge and the Sanford International last week. Beckman finished T35 last week, recovering from a 75 in Round 1 with finishing rounds of 65-66.
Franco, a two-time winner, will make his fifth start of the season. He finished inside the top 30 at the PURE Insurance Championship in 2017 and 2018.
