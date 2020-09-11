-
-
Daly diagnosed with bladder cancer
-
September 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
- (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
John Daly has been diagnosed with bladder cancer.
The five-time PGA TOUR winner told the Golf Channel he was seeing a urologist about kidney stones when it was revealed that although the stones had dissolved, he had cancer.
Daly, 54, said he had undergone a procedure to remove the cancer, and was hopeful and upbeat about treatment and recovery despite a strong likelihood of relapse.
"He said there's an 85 percent chance it comes back,” Daly said. “So I've got to go back and see him in three months. They will probably have to cut it out again. It's probably going to come back, and then another three months that you don't know. You just don't know. Luckily for me they caught it early, but bladder cancer is something that I don't know all the details. But it doesn't look like it may go away. We will just see what happens. Maybe there's a miracle."
Daly has been struggling with back pain, as well, which combined with the kidney stones has limited his PGA TOUR Champions starts. He is in the field for this week’s PGA TOUR Champions event, the Sanford International at Minnehana Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.