Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson, Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National
August 26, 2020
By GolfWRX
Phil Mickelson won his PGA TOUR Champions debut by four shots after a sizzling final-round 66 at Ozarks National. Here's a look inside his bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (9 degrees)
Shaft: KBS TD 70 C5 TX
Fairway woods: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: KBS TD 80 C5 TX
Irons: Callaway X Forged Utility (2), Callaway Epic Forged (4-6), Callaway Apex Pro (7), Callaway Apex MB (8-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 125 S+ (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway PM Grind ’19 “Raw” (54-14, 60-12, 64-10)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 125 S+
Putter: Odyssey WHXG Blade “Phil Mickelson”
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X (with Triple Track)
Grips: Golf Pride MCC (White/Black)
