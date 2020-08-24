Mickelson shoots 61 in PGA TOUR Champions debut

RIDGEDALE, Mo. - Phil Mickelson was locked-in the moment he drove his cart onto the property at Ozarks National about an hour before his debut on PGA TOUR Champions. He went to the chipping area, then the putting green to get loose. It doesn’t the matter the Tour, he cares deeply. That was clear.



He called over a rules official on the putting green to go over some Tour-specific rules about carts, caddies, etc. Almost rookie orientation on the fly.



Then he went to the driving range and finished with his patented ferocious driver swings.



He arrived at the first tee, chatted with old friends Steve Stricker and Retief Goosen and it was all business from there.



He ate up the par 5s, making birdies on three of the four, but it wasn’t only the long game that helped him fire a 10-under, 61 to lead the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge.



He rolled in putt after putt after putt, especially on the back nine, where he reeled off five straight birdies from Nos. 13-17 to sneak past David McKenzie, who set the standard early with a 9-under 62.



“I had a lot of fun, I enjoyed competing against Retief for so many years and Steve Stricker is one of my favorite people in all of golf,” said Mickelson, who was all smiles after his round. “Watching Stricker roll in putts early in the round gets your mindset in a very positive frame and I tried to kind of take his feel and touch and rhythm of stroke and I made some on the back.”



Mickelson made 11 birdies against just one bogey.



The 44-time PGA TOUR winner came in with high expectations and it was clear he wants this. He fist-pumped after several putts on his inward nine and he made it clear after his round that he wants to become the 20th player in PGA TOUR Champions history to win his debut.



“I was a little nervous, it feels great to get off to a good start, especially in a three-round tournament, you’ve got to get off to a good start so you are not playing catch up. You want to come out and play well, the expectation (to win) is there, but there are a lot of great players out here and it is fun for me to able to compete against them.



McKenzie is one shot back of Phil while Tim Petrovic, Rod Pampling, K.J. Choi and Rocco Mediate are three shots back at 7 under.