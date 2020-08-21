-
Mickelson to make PGA TOUR Champions debut Monday
August 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
World Golf Hall of Fame member Phil Mickelson will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut next week at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National. The 54-hole event is the second in nine days at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge, and it will begin Monday, August 24, at Ozarks National in Ridgedale, Missouri.
Mickelson entered the FedExCup Playoffs 67th in the standings, and he’s projected to miss the cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST and fall outside the top 70 after carding rounds of 74-68. His next planned starts on the PGA TOUR are the Safeway Open followed by the U.S. Open, giving the 50-year-old an opportunity to bridge the gap in his schedule and make his PGA TOUR Champions debut.
“I feel like coming into this week I’ve been playing really well at home. I was excited to play, I feel like I’ve been playing decent, so I want to play,” Mickelson said Friday after his second round at THE NORTHERN TRUST. “I really want to play golf, and that will give me a chance to play three competitive rounds.”
Mickelson joins a rookie class that includes fellow World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els and 2010 FedExCup Champion Jim Furyk, both of whom have already won on PGA TOUR Champions, as well as 2003 Masters Champion Mike Weir and 2011 PLAYERS Champion K.J. Choi.
