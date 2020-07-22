Pilates helps Colin Montgomerie shed 40 pounds

“Very excited to be back playing golf and looking forward to returning to @pgatourchampions in a few weeks. Thanks to @fairwayandgreene for the new shirts and @skechers @skechers_uk for the most comfortable golf shoes”

The new shirts and shoes are sleek, but let’s be honest, it was the debut of his new trim figure he so modestly omitted in his caption that drew people’s attention. Montgomerie shed an impressive 40 pounds during lock down and fans flooded the comments section to applaud Monty on his transformation.

“We’ve been quite strict in Europe, not leaving the house so I’ve lost about 40 pounds which was good, I needed to do that. I just haven’t eaten as much, so that’s easy enough,” Montgomerie said.

The World Golf Hall of Fame member makes it sound so simple. Just don’t eat as much. Fans who have gained the “quarantine 20” would beg to differ but hats off to Monty for his restraint against junk food.

He then opened up a bit more, burying the lead by adding that the second element to the weight loss is an exercise regimen that includes Pilates, stretching and strength training.

“My instructor couldn’t work so we had to do classes online and then eventually we figured out that she could come into the garden at my home and stay safely a few meters away. Beyond that, I am stretching so my flexibility is good. I’ve been doing strength work on my bike and on the treadmill. Losing weight is one thing, but then you can lose everything with it, the power, the muscle and the ability to play the game so you have to keep up strength.”

Readers rejoice, Montgomerie is just like us, needing to layer in exercise along with the will power to resist snacking while bored.