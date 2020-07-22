-
Pilates helps Colin Montgomerie shed 40 pounds
July 22, 2020
By Laura Vescovi, PGATOUR.COM
- July 22, 2020
The long-awaited PGA TOUR Champions return to golf begins next week at The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills, and players have been taking to social media to express their excitement. Most posts fit the generic “can’t wait” slice of content, but it was Colin Montgomerie who shocked golf fans across the world when he dropped a photo on Instagram showing off a significant weight loss.
“Very excited to be back playing golf and looking forward to returning to @pgatourchampions in a few weeks. Thanks to @fairwayandgreene for the new shirts and @skechers @skechers_uk for the most comfortable golf shoes”
The new shirts and shoes are sleek, but let’s be honest, it was the debut of his new trim figure he so modestly omitted in his caption that drew people’s attention. Montgomerie shed an impressive 40 pounds during lock down and fans flooded the comments section to applaud Monty on his transformation.
“We’ve been quite strict in Europe, not leaving the house so I’ve lost about 40 pounds which was good, I needed to do that. I just haven’t eaten as much, so that’s easy enough,” Montgomerie said.
The World Golf Hall of Fame member makes it sound so simple. Just don’t eat as much. Fans who have gained the “quarantine 20” would beg to differ but hats off to Monty for his restraint against junk food.
He then opened up a bit more, burying the lead by adding that the second element to the weight loss is an exercise regimen that includes Pilates, stretching and strength training.
“My instructor couldn’t work so we had to do classes online and then eventually we figured out that she could come into the garden at my home and stay safely a few meters away. Beyond that, I am stretching so my flexibility is good. I’ve been doing strength work on my bike and on the treadmill. Losing weight is one thing, but then you can lose everything with it, the power, the muscle and the ability to play the game so you have to keep up strength.”
Readers rejoice, Montgomerie is just like us, needing to layer in exercise along with the will power to resist snacking while bored.
Down 40 pounds. 👏@montgomeriefdn took advantage of the break and is ready to return. pic.twitter.com/lBN9eWbfjy— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) July 20, 2020
“I bought a practice net for the garden and that was a funny joke. It’s the first time I’ve ever had a practice net so that was different. But it’s nice to be over here now in Naples, Florida preparing to get back into competition.”
Montgomerie flew to South Florida last week to begin safely returning to golf and will be doing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in advance of The Ally Challenge. For Monty, and almost every golfer you ask that hasn’t endured a lengthy injury, this has been the longest break in their career due to the five-month COVID-19 induced hiatus.
“I’ve never had a break this long. I’ve never spent my birthday at home, I’ve always been on the road somewhere. I’m a little bit anxious to find out what the first score will be. I hope it’s in the 60s and there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be, it’s just a matter of getting back into it.”
Montgomerie’s last win came not too long ago in October of 2019 at the Invesco QQQ Championship, and although he hasn’t entered the winner’s circle yet in 2020, he still has 12 chances to lock up a win before year’s end.
“I am playing the rest of our events because I’m not going home. If I have to go back home to London in between tournaments I’d have two weeks quarantine in the UK and then I’d need two more weeks quarantined coming back to America again. So, when I go back hopefully it will be after the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix.”
Although this will be the first week back for the 50-and-over Tour, the PGA TOUR is through six weeks of competition and players seem to have a firm trust in Commissioner Jay Monahan and PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady.
“It’s worked extremely well. I think there’s been very few (tests) percentage wise coming back positive and I just hope that on PGA TOUR Champions we can follow suit,” said Montgomerie of the regular Tour’s return.
“They were the guinea pigs in many ways for all sports because it was really only horse racing and soccer and then we were the next to go. I think it’s worked very well and I’m looking forward to continuing to watch live golf and then returning myself. I think as long as the states don’t close their doors and the governors don’t say no sport and no more outdoor activities then we are OK.”
When asked if he has any anxieties about testing out his new physique during a competitive round, the Scotsman confidently replied, “I have no anxiety about getting back onto the golf course.”
All things considered, it seems he is poised for a healthy return to golf.
