Legends play virtual trivia to raise $20,000 for charity
Brand ambassador Alfonso Ribeiro served as the host
July 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Six PGA TOUR Champions players including John Daly, Bernhard Langer and Lee Janzen compete in a virtual trivia game to raise $20,000 for the American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
PGA TOUR Champions players used their minds, not their golf clubs, to make a charitable impact during the Tour’s hiatus. Six players helped raise funds for COVID-19 relief by participating in the Legends for Charity Trivia Showdown, a virtual trivia game hosted by PGA TOUR Champions brand ambassador Alfonso Ribeiro.
On one side was Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Paul Goydos, and they competed against Lee Janzen, Billy Andrade and Tim Herron. By attempting to spell Kim Kardashian and ribbing each other after every wrong answer, the players helped raise $20,000 that will benefit the American Red Cross and Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
When PGA TOUR Champions resumes its season next week at The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan, all six players will compete, but only three will be coming off a trivia victory. The Legends for Charity Trivia Showdown was posted Wednesday afternoon on PGA TOUR Champions Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
