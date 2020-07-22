  • Legends play virtual trivia to raise $20,000 for charity

    Brand ambassador Alfonso Ribeiro served as the host

  • Six PGA TOUR Champions players including John Daly, Bernhard Langer and Lee Janzen compete in a virtual trivia game to raise $20,000 for the American Red Cross and the Center for Disaster Philanthropy.
    Features

    Legends for Charity Trivia Showdown hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro

