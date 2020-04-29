2020 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PGA TOUR Champions and the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open announced today that due to the severity of the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19 in New York state, the 2020 event, originally scheduled for August 10-16, will be canceled.

“These are incredibly difficult times for everyone as we look across the sports and societal landscapes, but the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, players and sponsors is and always will be our No. 1 priority,” said DICK’S Sporting Goods Open Tournament Director John Karedes. “With deadlines approaching tied into the logistics of running a professional golf tournament, it became readily apparent that conducting the 2020 event would not be a possibility. Our focus now will be on how we use this moment in time to inspire our fans and community while preparing for the tournament to return in the summer of 2021.”

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open was set to celebrate 50 years of PGA TOUR golf in Broome County this August, as host En-Joie Golf Club is one of just a handful of venues to host both PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions tournaments. Since 2007, DICK’S Sporting Goods has served as title sponsor of the event while leading the tournament’s ongoing efforts to generate over $18 million all-time for area charities.

Since March 12, PGA TOUR Champions has canceled six events and rescheduled three tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the PGA of America canceled the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship; the USGA canceled the U.S. Senior Open; and the R&A postponed The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex – representing three of the Tour’s five major championships.

Individual ticket purchases can be refunded by calling the tournament office at 607-205-1500 (Ext. 301) or emailing the tournament staff at info@DSGOpen.com .

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open encourages fans to stay informed on the developments of the coronavirus pandemic through official sources such as the World Health Organization ( who.int ), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website ( cdc.gov ) and health.ny.gov/ .