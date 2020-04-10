My life in golf by 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara

I think the two highlights ... in '97 is when I clipped Tiger and (David) Duval by a shot. But the first, there was two times I played at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. In '86 I played it. It just became the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in '86. So I won the last Bing Crosby National Pro-Am. That was in '85.

In '86 I invited my father to come and play with me as my amateur partner. We made the cut and we played all four days. And it was spectacular because my mom and my dad were there. It's a dream come true to be able to play with your dad. And then when I won again in, I can't remember, I think it was '89, something like that, I invited my dad to come back and play with me again. And that second time we played together, we made the cut again, which was pretty cool for him to play with me twice and to make the cut both times. But what was really cool about the second time was we made the cut and I was leading the tournament after three rounds and we played in the final on Sunday and I won the tournament with my dad playing right alongside me.

I met Tiger for the first time when he was 17. He came through Orlando with his father, Earl, and we played golf with him. Mark McCormack set it up. And I was living in Orlando an hour north and he was down in Doral playing a tournament down there, a junior tournament. And then we exchanged numbers and we stayed in touch. And a couple of years later … well I had seen him a couple times on Tour because he played, obviously as an amateur, and obviously some pro tournaments. And then when he turned pro he moved him out of California and moved right into Isleworth when he was 19. And so that would have been in '96 I think it was. And we started practicing together, playing together, hung out pretty much from sun up to sun down. I'd take him to the grocery store. I mean, he became my little brother. For 10 years he was my protege you might say.

It was perfect timing because I was 30-whatever I was at the time. And my career was good. It wasn't great by any means, but it was one where I think he felt comfortable around me. There weren't a lot of 19-year-old kids out there that were in his ballpark. And so like I said, I think it was good for both of us. It was good for him from the standpoint he could lean on somebody a little bit older and get some advice. And it was good for me because I am all of a sudden playing with this young, talented, full of energy guy. He hadn't even won a tournament yet when we started playing. To witness and be around somebody like that and then watch what he did -- winning the Masters in '97 in the fashion that he did. And then obviously myself coming back in '98 and winning the Masters. And having him put the green jacket on me, I couldn't have picked a better scenario.

I think what hurt me a lot of times in majors was that I would always put too much pressure on myself. I knew what it meant to win a major championship because at that time I had won 12 or 13 times on the PGA TOUR, but major championships had eluded me. I'm on the list of next-best players to have never won a major, which I thought was a very nice list, It was a complimentary list because when I was a kid, like I said earlier, to make any kind of living playing golf and staying out there on TOUR would have been great, for me anyway. So in '98, when I look back, I would say, I think when I finally realized that maybe my time had come and passed, that maybe it wasn't in the cards for me to win a major championship. And maybe when I lowered my expectations, that's when it all came through.

When I got to Augusta in '98, I practiced with Tiger and I wasn't hitting the ball well. I wasn't putting well. I would say my confidence was very low. And yet I stood on Sunday on the 18th green with a putt to win the Masters and it went in. So, I'd say lowering my expectations. Maybe putting a little, a lot less pressure on myself, especially when you look at my scores there. I shot 74 the first day. It was windy. It was playing tough. I didn't putt well. Now it's OK, just try to make the cut. I shot 70 the second round. Now you make the cut. And then it's like now let's play well enough on the weekend maybe to make the top 24 so I get invited back next year. I shoot 68 on Saturday in windy conditions. Next thing I'm in the final group on Sunday with Fred Couples, and I shoot 67 and win by a shot. I don't think anybody had me on their radar screen to win the Masters at 41 years of age, including myself.

I made a long birdie putt on No. 4 to take the lead (it was his first lead ever in 15 starts at the Masters). I think any time you're in the final group in a major championship it's a little nerve wracking. But I just think that you just have to, I don't know, the cards just kind of all aligned for me that week.

The place was abuzz because Jack, who was 58 at the time, he was like 4 under after seven holes. And he was on the leaderboard. When you're a kid growing up playing golf, you idolize the man. I remember when he was 46 winning there. And what it meant and how exciting it was for not just the game of golf and the Masters, but for all of sports. And there I was at 41 and I just remember on the last day there was ... when you win a golf tournament, if you don't think that there's a little bit of luck involved in timing, you're fooling yourself. Unless you're Tiger Woods and you win by 15. There's probably not a lot of luck in that.

I remember there was a couple of moments there when I look back on it, for example, I was tied for the lead and I bogeyed 10 with an 8-iron from the middle of the fairway. I hit it heavy and it came up short of the green. Didn't get the ball up and down. And then on the 12th hole, the par-three, you know the pin is over in that famous spot on the right side and you're trying to hit it in the middle of the green. I had an 8-iron and as soon as I hit it, it was going right at the pin but I caught it. I hit it good, but I didn't absolutely flush it. And I was thinking, "Oh my god that's gotta get up. Gotta get up." And it hit on the fringe. I mean literally a foot, a foot and a half, 18, 20 inches short of where it landed, it would have come back into Rae's Creek. And it stayed up there on the fringe. And I two-putted and made par.

And then on the 13th hole is where Fred made a mess of it. He hit it left into the azalea bushes and he made a double. And now it's like we're all 6 to 8 under. Duval was 8 under. On 15 I'd hit a good tee shot and Fred had blocked it right over in the 17th fairway. And once again we were two shots behind David and he had posted 8 under. And I think he had three-putted 16. He was 9 under at one time. We were both 6 under at that time. And I hit a 3-iron that I hit pretty good from the fairway going for the green but it flew on, once again, it flew on the front fringe. I mean 2 feet short of where it landed with a 3-iron it was going to come back into the water. And luckily it skipped forward and it was on the green. And Fred hit a 6-iron over the top of the trees to about 8 feet. I two-putted for birdie. Fred made his eagle putt. Of course everybody's going crazy. He's 8 under now. I'm 7 under. Duval once again is in clubhouse at Butler Cabin with Jack Stephens at 8 under. 16th hole, I hit a good 6-iron to about 18 feet. Fred hit it on the green to about 25 feet. Two-putted. I had a really good putt. It just missed on the low side, on the left. I thought it was going to go in, and it didn't.

When I classify myself as a player, and playing professional golf, I would never say that in my own mind, that I was never like an overconfident player. But I remember walking off of that green, handing my ball to Jerry Higginbotham, who was caddying for me at the time, and I said to Jerry, very quietly, I said, "You know, Jerry, that's as good a 6-iron as I could hit. And that's as good a putt as I could get under the circumstances." I said, "You know what? Give me a new ball. I'm going to birdie the next two." And I don't know why I said that. I didn't believe that. It's just the weirdest thing. It just came out of my mouth. And no one heard it. He heard it. But no one else heard it.

We walked to the tee and I hit a good drive on 17. Hit a 9-iron right over the top of the pin to about 12 feet. I felt comfortable on that putt. I felt I could make it. I made it. And now I'm 8 under. And Fred made par and he's 8 under and we're standing on the 18th tee. I hit a good drive. Fred hit it in the left bunker. Then he hit it in the right bunker. I hit a 7-iron to about 16, 18 feet. I remember I needed some water really badly because my mouth was dry. But I also said to myself, as Fred was going into the bunker, I'm like, hey, you always have to expect the unexpected. And I said to myself, "You know what? He's going to hole this bunker shot. And I'm going to make this putt to tie him."

And he didn't. He hit it about 4 feet below the hole and then as I was lining my putt I up, I remember my self-talk. I was like, "You know, Mark, look, this is what you play for." I never once thought that if I make this putt I win the Masters, I'm going to get the green jacket. Or I'll be the Masters champ. I never got ahead of myself. But I remember saying to myself, as I walked around, looked at it from all of the angles, I said, "This is what you play for. Sooner or later you're going to have to make the putt. Whether you make it here or you gotta go to 10, gotta go to 11. Or wherever it may be. It might be this putt. A 1-footer. A 5-footer. You're going to have to make a putt sooner or later. So why not put the best stroke you can on this putt?"

So that was my total self-talk as I was lining it up and as I got over it and took my practice strokes, when I hit my putt, about 2 feet off the putter I knew I had hit a good putt. I had no idea what was going to happen. But I had hit this putt. The people stand up. It's tracking down there. It was about a foot and a half from the hole. And I thought to myself, the first vision that came to my mind was, it was breaking off to the left. And I'm thinking, please don't lip out. And when it caught the left center and dove in the hole my arms and hands and my putter went up into the air. And if you look at my expression on my face, I was in shock and disbelief as to what the hell just happened. And then I realized that I had won the Masters.